Our faculty's cutting-edge research and scholarship are breaking ground on issues that matter.

LEARN offers innovative online video talks, podcasts, and articles by the largest global Jewish studies faculty and thought leaders of the Reform Movement, the Jewish community, and the larger world.

Armed with Scripture: Qur’an and Torah as Weapons in the War of Ideas

We tend to call on the authority of religious texts to validate our own views. When those views, however, get adversarial, sacred texts also become militant ones. 

Sarah Bassin, Rabbi

Associate Rabbi, Temple Emanuel of Beverly Hills

Tamara Cohn Eskenazi, Ph.D., Rabbi

The Effie Wise Ochs Professor of Biblical Literature and History, HUC-JIR/Los Angeles

Joshua David Holo, Ph.D.

Dean, Jack H. Skirball Campus; Associate Professor of Jewish History, HUC-JIR/Los Angeles

Edina Lekovic

Public Affairs Consultant, Muslim Public Affairs Council

