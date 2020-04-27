Amy Goldberg Appointed Chief Financial Officer of Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion

Amy Goldberg has been appointed Chief Financial Officer of Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion (HUC), effective May 4, 2020. An innovative and results-oriented leader, Goldberg brings over 20 years of experience across a broad range of finance, operations and communications areas, including treasury, investments, investor relations, strategy, business development, communications, customer service, and human resources. She has consistently demonstrated her ability to develop talent, build relationships, and support all levels of an organization.

Andrew Rehfeld, Ph.D., HUC President, stated, “The Chief Financial Officer of the College-Institute serves as a critical partner to the entire senior team and helps support our critical mission with sound fiscal strategy and analytics. This role could not be more important as we face the challenges thrust upon us today. We are extraordinarily fortunate to have someone with Amy Goldberg’s background to provide creative possibilities where others might see only limitations. The senior team and her staff in Cincinnati, New York, and Jerusalem, as well as our lay leadership, were impressed with her strategic sensibilities, her alignment with our work culture,amy and her understanding of the values that make our College-Institute a wonderful place to work. We look forward to welcoming her in May, and, as soon as possible, to her office in New York.”

Goldberg states, “I am honored to be selected as the next CFO of HUC. I am inspired by the mission: to promote ‘vibrant, progressive Judaism’ and develop ‘innovative and visionary’ Jewish leaders in an ‘open, egalitarian, inclusive and pluralistic’ environment. And I look forward to partnering with the Boards, faculty, administration, and students to leverage the 145-year history of this premier academic institution for continued success in the future.”

Most recently, Goldberg was the Vice President and Assistant Treasurer, Global Treasury Planning at Pitney Bowes Inc. In this role she oversaw foreign exchange operations and risk management, cash management and investments, capital investments and allocation and debt management. She successfully implemented SAP, a global technology platform, to streamline Treasury operations, increase transparency and access to financial data, and improve cash forecasting. She also served as an officer of Pitney Bowes Bank Inc, B. Williams Funding Corp., Pitney Bowes International Holdings, Inc. and Pitney Bowes Funding SRL.

Since joining Pitney Bowes in 1999, Goldberg held positions of increasing responsibility across finance, operations and communications. As the Director of Pension and Trust Investments, she implemented a strategy to increase the funded status of the Company’s pension plans over time and reduce the volatility of related expenses and contributions. As the Director, Investor Relations she regularly communicated Pitney Bowes’ strategy and financial position to analysts, stockholders, and bond holders. She also held positions in corporate strategy, human resources, call center operations, and business development.

Before joining Pitney Bowes, Goldberg performed financial analysis and capital markets research for IBM, Citicorp Investment Bank, the Federal Reserve Bank of NY, and Richco Capital. She holds a BA in Economics from the University of Pennsylvania and an MBA in Finance from Columbia Business School.

Since 2016, Goldberg has been a member of the Board of Directors of the Levitt Foundation in New York, supporting the empowerment of New York City children and youth to address food inequities in their own neighborhoods. In her spare time, she volunteers at the Bronx Zoo and loves to play tennis, read, and travel.

Goldberg lives in Westchester, NY with her husband Jonathan Goldberg, Director, Learning and Grant Operations at The Surdna Foundation, which seeks to foster sustainable communities in the United States that are guided by principles of social justice. They have three children: Kaitlin Goodale, who holds a PhD in Ecology and Evolutionary Biology and teaches at Grand View University in Des Moines, IA; Matthew Goldberg, who has an MBA and is the Director of Marketing for Mush Foods Inc. in Chicago, IL; and Victoria Barber, who holds a PhD in Physical Chemistry and is a postdoctoral researcher at MIT in Cambridge, MA.