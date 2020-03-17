Communication from President Andrew Rehfeld, Ph.D.: HUC Town Hall for Students, Faculty, and Staff

Dear Faculty, Students, and Staff,

These are challenging times for each one of us, personally, institutionally, and communally. But I know that we can all look to our HUC community – our Kehillah – of colleagues and friends for mutual support and reassurance, especially at times like these.

Additionally, I understand that some of you have a number of questions about future events in May, June, and longer, given the uncertainty ahead of us. Yesterday, for example, the CDC issued its recommendations to cancel events with more than 50 people for the next 8 weeks. We recognize that the CDC recommendation places this year's Graduation and Ordination Ceremonies at risk. We are working quickly to address this and will communicate with you about these events later this week. There are likely to be other similar kinds of concerns that you have and that are shared by others – whether you are faculty, staff, or students.

In order to address these concerns in a transparent manner as one community, we are creating a weekly HUC Town Hall Forum, beginning tomorrow, Wednesday, March 18 at 11:00 am ET. We will use this Forum also to share news from all four campuses. To help us use this time most effectively, please email your questions or concerns to our team, in advance, at together@huc.edu. Check your email for Zoom information.

Although we are temporarily physically isolated from each other while studying, teaching, and working remotely, we are united in spirit. Together, as ONE HUC, we are here to strengthen each other!

With best wishes for health and resilience,

Andrew Rehfeld, Ph.D.

President