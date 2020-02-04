Rabbi Samuel K. Joseph, Ph.D., Becomes Professor Emeritus in January 2020

HUC-JIR School of Education faculty and Executive M.A. Program in Jewish Education (EMA) students toasted Rabbi Samuel K. Joseph, Ph.D., on his retirement from his full-time faculty role during the EMA Israel Seminar, a program Dr. Joseph helped design and teach since its inception. Celebrating over 40 years of service, Dr. Joseph, the Eleanor Sinsheimer Distinguished Service Professor of Jewish Education and Leadership Development at HUC-JIR/Cincinnati, will continue to teach part-time in the EMA as Professor Emeritus.

Dr. Joseph has earned a reputation as a highly sought-after guide for wise and bold institutional change processes, with expertise in synagogue life and leadership, and organizational dynamics.

Dr. Miriam Heller Stern, National Director of the School of Education, stated, “Sam has been a lynchpin of the EMA. As our students learn how to lead their own organizations, they have benefited deeply from Sam’s decades of experience in communities around the world, navigating the challenges of change.”