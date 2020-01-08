 "Women, Food, Heroism: A Hanukkah Conference" at HUC-JIR's Taube Family Campus in Jerusalem - Hebrew Union College - Jewish Institute of Religion
Wednesday, January 8, 2020

The Taube Family Campus community gathered for "Women, Food, Heroism: A Hanukkah Conference" on December 24, 2019. Rabbi Naamah Kelman, Dean, welcomed the community on the third night of Hanukkah. Rabbi Dalia Marx, Ph.D., Rabbi Aaron D. Panken Professor of Liturgy and Midrash, opened the conference, followed by "Hanukkah and Gender: Not Exactly What You Think" with Professor Rachel Elior, and a response from Professor Ruchama Weiss, Ph.D., Director, Blaustein Center for Pastoral Counseling, Jerusalem. The conference also included "The Great Traditional Debate: What Is the Favorite Hanuukah Food, Israeli Sufgania, Ashkenazi Latkes, or Moroccan Sfinge?" with Rabbi Dr. Michael Marmur, Rabbi Rinat Safania, and Mr. Avi Dabush. Hear from Rabbi Marx and KAN reporter Naomi Segal prior to the conference. 

Watch the recording:


Founded in 1875, Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion is North America's leading institution of higher Jewish education and the academic, spiritual, and professional leadership development center of Reform Judaism. HUC-JIR educates leaders to serve North American and world Jewry as rabbis, cantors, educators, and nonprofit management professionals, and offers graduate programs to scholars and clergy of all faiths. With centers of learning in Cincinnati, Jerusalem, Los Angeles, and New York, HUC-JIR's scholarly resources comprise the renowned Klau Library, The Jacob Rader Marcus Center of the American Jewish Archives, museums, research institutes and centers, and academic publications. In partnership with the Union for Reform Judaism and the Central Conference of American Rabbis, HUC-JIR sustains the Reform Movement's congregations and professional and lay leaders. HUC-JIR's campuses invite the community to cultural and educational programs illuminating Jewish heritage and fostering interfaith and multiethnic understanding. www.huc.edu
