"Women, Food, Heroism: A Hanukkah Conference" at HUC-JIR's Taube Family Campus in Jerusalem

The Taube Family Campus community gathered for "Women, Food, Heroism: A Hanukkah Conference" on December 24, 2019. Rabbi Naamah Kelman, Dean, welcomed the community on the third night of Hanukkah. Rabbi Dalia Marx, Ph.D., Rabbi Aaron D. Panken Professor of Liturgy and Midrash, opened the conference, followed by "Hanukkah and Gender: Not Exactly What You Think" with Professor Rachel Elior, and a response from Professor Ruchama Weiss, Ph.D., Director, Blaustein Center for Pastoral Counseling, Jerusalem. The conference also included "The Great Traditional Debate: What Is the Favorite Hanuukah Food, Israeli Sufgania, Ashkenazi Latkes, or Moroccan Sfinge?" with Rabbi Dr. Michael Marmur, Rabbi Rinat Safania, and Mr. Avi Dabush. Hear from Rabbi Marx and KAN reporter Naomi Segal prior to the conference.

Watch the recording: