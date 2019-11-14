Daniel Boyarin, Ph.D. Presents the Klau Library's Annual Feld Lecture at HUC-JIR/Cincinnati

On Wednesday, November 13, 2019, the Klau Library at HUC-JIR/Cincinnati welcomed the community to the annual Feld Lecture presented by Daniel Boyarin, Ph.D. He discussed Revisioning Diaspora: The Talmud and the Jews. Dr. Boyarin took his distinctively multi-disciplinary approach to understanding both the traditional and modern Jewish perspectives on Diaspora, reexamining our cultural attitudes toward displacement and exile, and the role of the Talmud in the making of the Jewish people.

Daniel Boyarin, Taubman Professor of Talmudic Culture and Rhetoric at the University of California, Berkeley, received his Ph.D. from The Jewish Theological Seminary of America and has since been the recipient of numerous prestigious awards and fellowships. Writing extensively on talmudic and midrashic studies, much of Boyarin’s work has focused on cultural studies in rabbinic Judaism, including issues of gender and sexuality, as well as research on the Jews as a colonized people.

In conjunction with the lecture, the exhibit, “This Awesome Work: The Legacy of the Talmud in Print” will be on display. The exhibit highlights the wealth of talmudic materials housed at the Klau Library. Notably, the Library has an exceptional collection of early Talmud imprints from the 15th century onward, including one of the few complete first editions of the full printed Talmud from Venice.

Jordan Finkin, Ph.D., the Klau Library’s Rare Book and Manuscript Librarian, noted, “It is no stretch to call Daniel Boyarin a luminary. Moreover, his versatility and ingenuity as a scholar are equaled only by his generosity as a teacher, which as a former student, I was the grateful beneficiary. I have no doubt that the depth of both Daniel’s scholarship and his humanity will be on full display in this lecture.”