 HUC-JIR's Taube Family Campus to Host Three Jerusalem Biennale Exhibitions - Hebrew Union College - Jewish Institute of Religion
HUC-JIR's Taube Family Campus to Host Three Jerusalem Biennale Exhibitions

Monday, October 7, 2019

Jerusalem BiennaleHUC-JIR's Taube Family Campus is proud to be one of 12 venues showcasing the work of 200 artists from 15 different countries as part of the 4th Jerusalem Biennale. The Biennale's organizers describe the event as: "an encounter in Jerusalem between the world of contemporary art and the world of Jewish content; between professional artists and curators from Israel and abroad; between past, present, and future; between tradition and innovation. This year, the Biennale again offers a platform for professional artists and curators who grapple with Jewish thought, tradition, and experiences in their work, and infuse them with something fresh and original."

The theme of the 2019 Biennale is "For Heaven's Sake!" and the Taube Family Campus will host three exhibitions:

"Care for the Creation" features five artists responding to environmental catastrophes and reminding us of our shared duty to heal and repair the world (tikkun olam).

"When A Man From You Bringeth a Sacrifice" reflects on the evolution of religious practice and spirituality from ancient Judaism to contemporary Judaism.

"From Near and Far Away: Dissenting Receptions of Jewish Warsaw Jewish Identity" explores diverse approaches to the Jewish heritage of Warsaw, featuring artists from Poland, Israel and other countries, both Jewish and non-Jewish.

All exhibitions will be on display from October 10 through November 28, with a special opening event at the Taube Family Campus on Friday, October 11 at noon. For tickets and more information, visit jerusalembiennale.org.


Founded in 1875, Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion is North America's leading institution of higher Jewish education and the academic, spiritual, and professional leadership development center of Reform Judaism. HUC-JIR educates leaders to serve North American and world Jewry as rabbis, cantors, educators, and nonprofit management professionals, and offers graduate programs to scholars and clergy of all faiths. With centers of learning in Cincinnati, Jerusalem, Los Angeles, and New York, HUC-JIR's scholarly resources comprise the renowned Klau Library, The Jacob Rader Marcus Center of the American Jewish Archives, museums, research institutes and centers, and academic publications. In partnership with the Union for Reform Judaism and the Central Conference of American Rabbis, HUC-JIR sustains the Reform Movement's congregations and professional and lay leaders. HUC-JIR's campuses invite the community to cultural and educational programs illuminating Jewish heritage and fostering interfaith and multiethnic understanding. www.huc.edu
