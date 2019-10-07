HUC-JIR's Taube Family Campus to Host Three Jerusalem Biennale Exhibitions

HUC-JIR's Taube Family Campus is proud to be one of 12 venues showcasing the work of 200 artists from 15 different countries as part of the 4th Jerusalem Biennale. The Biennale's organizers describe the event as: "an encounter in Jerusalem between the world of contemporary art and the world of Jewish content; between professional artists and curators from Israel and abroad; between past, present, and future; between tradition and innovation. This year, the Biennale again offers a platform for professional artists and curators who grapple with Jewish thought, tradition, and experiences in their work, and infuse them with something fresh and original."

The theme of the 2019 Biennale is "For Heaven's Sake!" and the Taube Family Campus will host three exhibitions:

"Care for the Creation" features five artists responding to environmental catastrophes and reminding us of our shared duty to heal and repair the world (tikkun olam).

"When A Man From You Bringeth a Sacrifice" reflects on the evolution of religious practice and spirituality from ancient Judaism to contemporary Judaism.

"From Near and Far Away: Dissenting Receptions of Jewish Warsaw Jewish Identity" explores diverse approaches to the Jewish heritage of Warsaw, featuring artists from Poland, Israel and other countries, both Jewish and non-Jewish.

All exhibitions will be on display from October 10 through November 28, with a special opening event at the Taube Family Campus on Friday, October 11 at noon. For tickets and more information, visit jerusalembiennale.org.