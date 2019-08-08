 Inauguration of Rabbi Dalia Marx, Ph.D., as the Rabbi Aaron D. Panken Professor of Liturgy and Midrash at HUC-JIR/Jerusalem - Hebrew Union College - Jewish Institute of Religion
Skip to main content
Search Main Menu

You are here

Home » News & Events » Inauguration of Rabbi Dalia Marx, Ph.D., as the Rabbi Aaron D. Panken Professor of Liturgy and Midrash at HUC-JIR/Jerusalem
Share
Print

Inauguration of Rabbi Dalia Marx, Ph.D., as the Rabbi Aaron D. Panken Professor of Liturgy and Midrash at HUC-JIR/Jerusalem

Main Content
Thursday, August 8, 2019

Rabbi Dalia MarxRabbi Dalia Marx, Ph.D., was inaugurated as the Rabbi Aaron D. Panken Professor of Liturgy and Midrash at HUC-JIR/Taube Family Campus, Jerusalem on July 13, 2019.  Rabbi Marx presented "Oh, Jerusalem." Watch her address here.

The Panken Professorships, one on each of HUC-JIR campuses, honor Rabbi Panken’s profound impact on this institution, its students, and the Reform Movement. Rabbi Panken prized HUC-JIR faculty as scholars, thought leaders, teachers, and mentors who transmit shalshelet hakabalah, the chain of tradition, while inspiring students to become transformative leaders who invigorate Jewish life and strengthen Jewish communities throughout North America, Israel, and around the world.

Rabbi Marx, tenth generation in Jerusalem, earned her doctorate at the Hebrew University and her rabbinic ordination at HUC-JIR in Jerusalem and Cincinnati in 2002. She is involved in various research projects and is active in promoting liberal Judaism in Israel. Marx writes for academic and popular journals and publications.

She is the author of When I Sleep and When I Wake: On Prayers between Dusk and Dawn (Yediot Sfarim, 2010, in Hebrew), A Feminist Commentary of the Babylonian Talmud (Mohr Siebeck, 2013, in English), About Time: Journeys in the Jewish-Israeli Calendar (Yediot Sfarim, 2018, in Hebrew) and the co-editor of a few books.

She lives in Jerusalem with her husband Rabbi Roly Zylbersztein (Ph.D.) and their three children. 

Read more about the Panken Professorships here.

 

Founded in 1875, Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion is North America's leading institution of higher Jewish education and the academic, spiritual, and professional leadership development center of Reform Judaism. HUC-JIR educates leaders to serve North American and world Jewry as rabbis, cantors, educators, and nonprofit management professionals, and offers graduate programs to scholars and clergy of all faiths. With centers of learning in Cincinnati, Jerusalem, Los Angeles, and New York, HUC-JIR's scholarly resources comprise the renowned Klau Library, The Jacob Rader Marcus Center of the American Jewish Archives, museums, research institutes and centers, and academic publications. In partnership with the Union for Reform Judaism and the Central Conference of American Rabbis, HUC-JIR sustains the Reform Movement's congregations and professional and lay leaders. HUC-JIR's campuses invite the community to cultural and educational programs illuminating Jewish heritage and fostering interfaith and multiethnic understanding. www.huc.edu
Print
Share