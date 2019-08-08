Inauguration of Rabbi Dalia Marx, Ph.D., as the Rabbi Aaron D. Panken Professor of Liturgy and Midrash at HUC-JIR/Jerusalem

Rabbi Dalia Marx, Ph.D., was inaugurated as the Rabbi Aaron D. Panken Professor of Liturgy and Midrash at HUC-JIR/Taube Family Campus, Jerusalem on July 13, 2019. Rabbi Marx presented "Oh, Jerusalem." Watch her address here.

The Panken Professorships, one on each of HUC-JIR campuses, honor Rabbi Panken’s profound impact on this institution, its students, and the Reform Movement. Rabbi Panken prized HUC-JIR faculty as scholars, thought leaders, teachers, and mentors who transmit shalshelet hakabalah, the chain of tradition, while inspiring students to become transformative leaders who invigorate Jewish life and strengthen Jewish communities throughout North America, Israel, and around the world.

Rabbi Marx, tenth generation in Jerusalem, earned her doctorate at the Hebrew University and her rabbinic ordination at HUC-JIR in Jerusalem and Cincinnati in 2002. She is involved in various research projects and is active in promoting liberal Judaism in Israel. Marx writes for academic and popular journals and publications.

She is the author of When I Sleep and When I Wake: On Prayers between Dusk and Dawn (Yediot Sfarim, 2010, in Hebrew), A Feminist Commentary of the Babylonian Talmud (Mohr Siebeck, 2013, in English), About Time: Journeys in the Jewish-Israeli Calendar (Yediot Sfarim, 2018, in Hebrew) and the co-editor of a few books.

She lives in Jerusalem with her husband Rabbi Roly Zylbersztein (Ph.D.) and their three children.

Read more about the Panken Professorships here.