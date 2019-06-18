Andrew R. Berger Receives Doctor of Humane Letters, honoris causa, at HUC-JIR Graduation Ceremonies in Cincinnati

Andrew R. Berger, immediate past Chair of the Board of Governors of Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion (HUC-JIR), received the Doctor of Humane Letters, honoris causa, from HUC-JIR at Graduation Ceremonies in Cincinnati on May 31, 2019

Dr. Andrew Rehfeld, HUC-JIR President, stated, “Andy Berger has served this institution with devotion for over a decade, inspired by a deep commitment to our sacred mission to prepare Jewish leaders and scholars of all faiths. His wisdom and guidance have been a source of support and have strengthened our academic excellence and impact throughout the Reform Movement, global Jewry, and the larger world.”

Berger served as Chair of the Board of Governors during 2014-2018 and joined the Board in 2008. Berger serves on the Audit and Governance Committees, which he previously chaired, and on the Executive, Finance, and Nominating Committees. He has served on the Presidential Search Committees and as Chair of the Strategic Planning Committee and New Way Forward Task Force. Civic and Jewish communal leaders of the Cincinnati community gathered to honor Berger at the 31st Annual Cincinnati Associates Tribute Dinner on October 26, 2014.

Berger is a partner of the law firm Katz Teller in Cincinnati, whose practice is primarily concentrated in corporate, health care, and finance law, handling a variety of matters including mergers, acquisitions and dispositions, commercial financing transactions, business organization and succession planning, and executive employment agreements. He joined Katz Teller in 1980, became a partner in 1984, and is a member of the firm’s Board of Directors, and Opinion and Professional Responsibility Committees. He was previously an Associate at Taft, Stettinius & Hollister, Cincinnati, Ohio (1978 to 1980). He has been listed in Woodward/White’s The Best Lawyers in America and recognized as an Ohio Super Lawyer by Law & Politics Media, Inc.

A prominent leader of the Cincinnati community, Berger served as President of the Jewish Federation of Cincinnati (2012-2014), where he was a member of the Foundation’s Board and Executive Committee. He formerly chaired its Cincinnati 2020 Strategic Planning Team, Campaign Team, and Lawyers Division and, with his wife Linda, chaired the 2010 Major Gifts Dinner. He also served as President of the Isaac M. Wise Temple in Cincinnati (2005-2007), having joined its Board of Trustees in 1997. He formerly chaired its Strategic Planning Committee and Outreach Committee. He continues to play guitar and sing with Shir Chadash, the Wise Temple Band. He also served on the Board of Trustees of the Hillel Jewish Student Center in Cincinnati (1996-1997).

Born in Norfolk, Virginia, he graduated Phi Beta Kappa from the University of Nebraska in 1975 with a B.A. in Economics and earned his J.D., cum laude, from Cornell University School of Law in 1978. He and his wife Linda are the parents of Laura, Daniel, Timothy, Julia and Hannah.