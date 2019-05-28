Faculty Abstracts

Our School of Education faculty are engaged in research and teaching within and beyond HUC-JIR, and we are pleased to share some highlights of our faculty’s recent scholarship and service.

Rabbi Samuel K. Joseph, Ph.D.

“Informed Innovation: One Community’s Response” in National Association for Temple Administration, a Journal of Synagogue Administration, 5779

URJ Scheidt Seminar for New Congregational Presidents: “Conversations That Matter,” February and April 2019

Taught an HUC-JIR AlumniLearn Session: “Why Is It that Only the Consultants Like the Change?: Keys to Moving Toward Successful Change,” April 2019

NewCAJE: Leading training in the Education Directors Certificate Program, July 2019

Serving on the Joint Rabbinical Placement Commission (HUC-JIR, CCAR, URJ)

Serving on the Executive Committee of The Joint Commission on Rabbinical Mentoring

Evie Rotstein, Ed.D.

Temple Sinai, Toronto, Canada: Faculty Day of Learning – “The Soul of Education” – The Nexus of Spirituality and Pedagogy

Keynote presentation: “Experiential Learning for the 21 st century” for the Rochester Jewish Education Community, January 2019

Positive Judaism Conference: Positive Psychology elements for Faculty Learning, Philadelphia, PA, March 2019

Westchester Association of Temple Educators: "Supervision Models for Faculty Growth," April 2019

Spotlight session at the Network for Research in Jewish Education: “Networks: Connecting to Support Jewish Educators," Chicago, IL, June 2019

Social Emotional Learning in Practice, Nashville, TN, August 2019

HUC-JIR, together with JTS, RRC, and PJ Library, will be hosting the first Conference for Social Emotional Learning in Jewish Education on October 24, 2019

Mentoring for the iCenter Fellowship Program

Facilitator for the Jewish Education Project Peer Network Strategy

Mentoring with Beit T’shuvah’s Breslow Center for Clergy and Jewish Educators to better understand addiction and recovery from a Jewish context

Rabbi Dr. Laura Novak Winer

Laura defended her doctoral dissertation at The William Davidson School of JTS entitled "Teaching Who They Are: American-Born Supplementary School Teachers Connections with Israel.” She will be presenting a paper on it at the NRJE Conference in June.

Sivan Zakai, Ph.D.

Academic publication: From the Mouths of Children: Widening the Scope and Shifting the Focus of Understanding American Jewish Relationships to Israel, Contemporary Jewry, 2019.

Public scholarship: Here's How to Talk to Your Kids about the Violence in Israel and Gaza, Kveller, 2019 (with Ilan Zakai).

Recent and upcoming academic papers:

Israel and the Other Team: A Developmental Trajectory of American Jewish Children’s Understanding of the Israeli-Arab/Palestinian Conflict. Chicago, IL: Network for Research in Jewish Education. June 18, 2019.



40 Pounds of Sand on the Classroom Floor: Pretend Trips to Israel in Early Childhood Jewish Education. Chicago, IL: Network for Research in Jewish Education. June 17, 2019.



Social Imaginaries in Jewish Education: The Case of Israel. Stanford, CA: Stanford University Conference in Religious Learning. April 11, 2019.

Recent award: Recipient of the Journal of Jewish Education (2018) Article of the Year Award for History that Matters: How Students Make Sense of Historical Texts.

Michael Zeldin, Ph.D.