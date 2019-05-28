 Faculty Abstracts - Hebrew Union College - Jewish Institute of Religion
Faculty Abstracts

Tuesday, May 28, 2019

Our School of Education faculty are engaged in research and teaching within and beyond HUC-JIR, and we are pleased to share some highlights of our faculty’s recent scholarship and service.

Rabbi Samuel K. Joseph, Ph.D.  

Samuel K. Joseph

  • “Informed Innovation: One Community’s Response” in National Association for Temple Administration, a Journal of Synagogue Administration, 5779
  • URJ Scheidt Seminar for New Congregational Presidents: “Conversations That Matter,” February and April 2019
  • Taught an HUC-JIR AlumniLearn Session: “Why Is It that Only the Consultants Like the Change?: Keys to Moving Toward Successful Change,” April 2019
  • NewCAJE: Leading training in the Education Directors Certificate Program, July 2019
  • Serving on the Joint Rabbinical Placement Commission (HUC-JIR, CCAR, URJ)
  • Serving on the Executive Committee of The Joint Commission on Rabbinical Mentoring  

 

Evie Rotstein, Ed.D. 

  • Temple Sinai, Toronto, Canada: Faculty Day of Learning – “The Soul of Education” – The Nexus of Spirituality and Pedagogy
  • Keynote presentation: “Experiential Learning for the 21st century” for the Rochester Jewish Education Community, January 2019
  • ARJE conference presentation: Collaborative Leadership and Curriculum Design, Washington DC, January 2019
  • Positive Judaism Conference: Positive Psychology elements for Faculty Learning, Philadelphia, PA, March 2019
  • Westchester Association of Temple Educators: "Supervision Models for Faculty Growth," April 2019
  • Spotlight session at the Network for Research in Jewish Education: “Networks: Connecting to Support Jewish Educators," Chicago, IL, June 2019
  • Social Emotional Learning in Practice, Nashville, TN, August 2019
  • HUC-JIR, together with JTS, RRC, and PJ Library, will be hosting the first Conference for Social Emotional Learning in Jewish Education on October 24, 2019
  • Mentoring for the iCenter Fellowship Program
  • Facilitator for the Jewish Education Project Peer Network Strategy
  • Mentoring with Beit T’shuvah’s Breslow Center for Clergy and Jewish Educators to better understand addiction and recovery from a Jewish context

 

Rabbi Dr. Laura Novak Winer

Laura defended her doctoral dissertation at The William Davidson School of JTS entitled "Teaching Who They Are: American-Born Supplementary School Teachers Connections with Israel.”  She will be presenting a paper on it at the NRJE Conference in June.  

 

 

Sivan Zakai, Ph.D. 

  • Academic publication: From the Mouths of Children: Widening the Scope and Shifting the Focus of Understanding American Jewish Relationships to Israel, Contemporary Jewry, 2019.
  • Public scholarship: Here's How to Talk to Your Kids about the Violence in Israel and Gaza, Kveller, 2019 (with Ilan Zakai).  
  • Recent and upcoming academic papers:
    • Israel and the Other Team: A Developmental Trajectory of American Jewish Children’s Understanding of the Israeli-Arab/Palestinian Conflict. Chicago, IL: Network for Research in Jewish Education. June 18, 2019.
    • 40 Pounds of Sand on the Classroom Floor: Pretend Trips to Israel in Early Childhood Jewish Education. Chicago, IL: Network for Research in Jewish Education. June 17, 2019.
    • Social Imaginaries in Jewish Education: The Case of Israel. Stanford, CA: Stanford University Conference in Religious Learning. April 11, 2019.
  • Recent award: Recipient of the Journal of Jewish Education (2018) Article of the Year Award for History that Matters: How Students Make Sense of Historical Texts.

 

Michael Zeldin, Ph.D.

  • March, Atlanta, PRIZMAH Center for Jewish Day Schools Conference:  "Live with Ambiguity, Lead with Clarity" with Dr. Lesley Litman
  • March, AlumniLearn, "Live with Ambiguity, Lead with Clarity" with Dr. Lesley Litman
  • May, completed second year as faculty for YP101 Supervisors' Seminar, HUC-JIR/URJ program for new youth professionals and their supervisors
  • May, completed year as mentor in George Washington University's Graduate certificate Program in Israel and Experiential education
  • May, faculty for HUC-JIR Day School Externship (with Dr. Lesley Litman)
  • May, Chicago, Faculty, iCenter Masters Concentration is Israel Education (iFellows Program)
  • June, Chicago, Network for Research in Jewish Education, convener, spotlight session "Live with Ambiguity, Lead with Clarity" with Dr. Lesley Litman

