HUC-JIR Day of Giving: Thank You, Rabbi Ellenson

Alumni and friends are invited to share their gratitude and celebrate Rabbi David Ellenson by participating in HUC-JIR's Day of Giving on March 26-27, 2019!

Gifts made between 8:00 AM ET on March 26 and 5:00 PM ET on March 27 will be matched 1:1 by a generous friend of HUC-JIR. Funds raised will help create a Rabbi David Ellenson Scholarship, honoring Rabbi Ellenson’s service, impact, and dedication to the mission of HUC-JIR by investing in the promising futures of incoming students.

As a special gift, those participating in the Day of Giving can leave a personal message of appreciation. All messages will be assembled and presented to Rabbi Ellenson.

Stay tuned for additional information!