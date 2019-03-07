 HUC-JIR Day of Giving: Thank You, Rabbi Ellenson - Hebrew Union College - Jewish Institute of Religion
HUC-JIR Day of Giving: Thank You, Rabbi Ellenson
HUC-JIR Day of Giving: Thank You, Rabbi Ellenson

Thursday, March 7, 2019

Alumni and friends are invited to share their gratitude and celebrate Rabbi David Ellenson by participating in HUC-JIR's Day of Giving on March 26-27, 2019!

Gifts made between 8:00 AM ET on March 26 and 5:00 PM ET on March 27 will be matched 1:1 by a generous friend of HUC-JIR. Funds raised will help create a Rabbi David Ellenson Scholarship, honoring Rabbi Ellenson’s service, impact, and dedication to the mission of HUC-JIR by investing in the promising futures of incoming students.

As a special gift, those participating in the Day of Giving can leave a personal message of appreciation. All messages will be assembled and presented to Rabbi Ellenson.

Stay tuned for additional information!


Founded in 1875, Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion is North America's leading institution of higher Jewish education and the academic, spiritual, and professional leadership development center of Reform Judaism. HUC-JIR educates leaders to serve North American and world Jewry as rabbis, cantors, educators, and nonprofit management professionals, and offers graduate programs to scholars and clergy of all faiths. With centers of learning in Cincinnati, Jerusalem, Los Angeles, and New York, HUC-JIR's scholarly resources comprise the renowned Klau Library, The Jacob Rader Marcus Center of the American Jewish Archives, museums, research institutes and centers, and academic publications. In partnership with the Union for Reform Judaism and the Central Conference of American Rabbis, HUC-JIR sustains the Reform Movement's congregations and professional and lay leaders. HUC-JIR's campuses invite the community to cultural and educational programs illuminating Jewish heritage and fostering interfaith and multiethnic understanding. www.huc.edu
