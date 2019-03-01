HUC-JIR/Los Angeles and Women of Reform Judaism Hold Professional Leadership Panel

On Tuesday, February 26, 2019, HUC-JIR's Jack H. Skirball Campus in Los Angeles hosted a panel featuring HUC-JIR students and two members of the Women of Reform Judaism (WRJ) leadership who spoke about their personal leadership narratives. Panelists included: Dana Adler, President, Pacific District, Women of Reform Judaism; Julia Wackenheim, member of the North American Board, Women of Reform Judaism; Hannah Elkin, fourth-year rabbinical/education student; and Esther Jilovsky, third-year rabbinical student.

Dr. Madelyn Katz, Associate Dean of the Skirball Campus and member of WRJ's North American Board, helped organize the event. "Women of Reform Judaism has always been one of the strongest supporters of the work of HUC-JIR. From the early days of fundraising to create dorms in Cincinnati to providing lunches for the students in LA (when the campus was on Apian Way in the Hollywood Hills) to their ongoing support of students through the YES Fund," Dr. Katz said.

"In an effort to deepen that relationship in the Pacific District, we are launching a campaign to nurture the relationship between the two institutions – HUC-JIR and WRJ – as well as provide opportunities for the women of WRJ and the students on the Skirball Campus to learn more about one another as individuals. As members of the WRJ ask, 'What is a typical student at HUC-JIR?' and students at HUC-JIR wonder who the 'women' are within the WRJ, we look forward to providing experiences which will give all involved an updated and broader understanding of our two different constituencies. The bottom line is that we are all working toward the future of the Reform Movement. Strengthening the connection between HUC-JIR and WRJ can only help in that effort."