Dr. Kathy Schwartz, MAJE/MAJCS ’94, RJE, Installed as Association for Reform Jewish Educators President

Dr. Kathy Schwartz, MAJE/MAJCS ’94, RJE, was installed as President of the Association for Reform Jewish Educators (ARJE), the voice of Reform Jewish education, on January 16, 2019. Dr. Schwartz serves as a clinical faculty mentor in the Executive M.A. Program in Jewish Education at HUC-JIR and is the Director of Lifelong Learning at Congregation Har Hashem in Boulder, CO, where she has served since 1997.

ARJE is the professional association of Jewish Reform educators. Through members working in partnership across the United States as well as in Canada, Great Britain, Israel, Australia, and South Africa, ARJE serves a wide variety of Jewish organizations by working to strengthen Reform Jewish religious education. Dr. Schwartz’s installation took place at ARJE’s annual gathering, “The Nachshon Effect: Facing the Sea of Change,” which convened 200 educators in Washington, DC, from January 14-16, 2019, and provided opportunities to network, share, mentor, develop strategies, and learn about change processes.