Ivrit B'yachad: A Five-Day Immersive Hebrew Experience at HUC-JIR's Taube Family Campus in Jerusalem

HUC-JIR Jerusalem Ulpan for Alumni: July 1-5, 2019



Come to Jerusalem this summer to be part of a new initiative to enhance Hebrew language learning for Reform religious leaders. Ivrit B’yachad: HUC-JIR Jerusalem Ulpan for Alumni offers a five-day immersive Hebrew experience, in and outside of the classroom, with a focus on Hebrew conversation relevant to Reform clergy and educators.

Participants will study Hebrew with beloved HUC-JIR teachers Yosi Leshem and Rivki Rosner. They will start the day praying with Israeli rabbis and rabbinic students using the new Israeli Reform movement siddur. After studying Hebrew during the morning, students will explore Jerusalem neighborhoods and enjoy lunch at some of the best Jerusalem restaurants. In the afternoon, participants will study various topics with outstanding Jerusalem faculty like Michael Marmur, Dalia Marx, Ruhama Weiss, and Jeremy Leigh. Evening activities will expose students to contemporary Hebrew culture through movies and music.

And all this will be done in Hebrew! Students will sign a Brit Ivrit, a pledge to speak Hebrew only during the time they are enrolled in the ulpan. Modeled after the Middlebury summer language institutes and designed in consultation with Middlebury Hebrew coordinator, Vardit Ringwald, the HUC-JIR Jerusalem Ulpan will enable alumni with varying degrees of Hebrew competency and comfort to advance their Hebrew skills. The ulpan will provide a supportive, fun, engaging, and empowering environment where participants can speak and study Hebrew, connect with colleagues, and become—in the words of Dr. Wendy Zierler—more Hebraically enfranchised Jewish leaders.

Daily Schedule (Monday-Friday, July 1-5, 2019)

8:30 am — Shacharit : Daily tefilah led by Israeli Reform rabbis and rabbinic students using the new Israeli Reform siddur

: Daily tefilah led by Israeli Reform rabbis and rabbinic students using the new Israeli Reform siddur 9:45-11:15 & 11:30-1:00 — Kitot: Hebrew classes taught by Yosi Leshem and Rivki Rosner, with the curriculum focused on Hebrew conversation for North American Reform leaders

Hebrew classes taught by Yosi Leshem and Rivki Rosner, with the curriculum focused on Hebrew conversation for North American Reform leaders 1:00-3:00 — Siyurim : Lunchtime excursions to designated restaurants to allow students to speak Hebrew informally, explore Jerusalem neighborhoods, enjoy the best in Israeli cuisine, and get some exercise

: Lunchtime excursions to designated restaurants to allow students to speak Hebrew informally, explore Jerusalem neighborhoods, enjoy the best in Israeli cuisine, and get some exercise 3:00-4:30 — Shiurim: Afternoon classes on an array of topics taught in accessible Hebrew by the renowned Jerusalem faculty

Afternoon classes on an array of topics taught in accessible Hebrew by the renowned Jerusalem faculty Tuesday & Thursday evenings — Tarbut Yisraelit: Movie Night & Shirah Betzibur (Singing)

Sign up now!

In order to run this exciting pilot program, we need 15 participants to sign up by March 1, 2019. With that number of students, tuition will be $954 (participants are responsible for their own travel costs and accommodations). If you have long wanted to strengthen your Hebrew skills, now is your chance. If you have fond memories of your Year-In-Israel and want to experience once again the intellectual stimulation and spiritual renewal that comes from studying on the Jerusalem campus, now is your chance. Come on your own or with a cherished classmate or colleague. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to be part of this inaugural effort to speak Hebrew together: Ivrit B’yachad!

Register here by March 1, 2019.

Questions? Contact the Office of Alumni Engagement at alumni@huc.edu or 212-824-2235.