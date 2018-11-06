How Good It Is To Be Together: Following Tragedy, Year-In-Israel Cantorial Student Becky Mann Shares a Song of Community

From left: Year-In-Israel cantorial students Emily Hoolihan, Isaac Assor, Sydney Lazar, Ella Gladstone-Martin, Jordan Goldstein, and Becky Mann.

Following the deadly attack on Tree Of Life - Or L'Simcha Congregation in Pittsburgh on Saturday, October 27, 2018, the Year-In-Israel cantorial class was asked to share a piece of music at the Jerusalem Community Garden's first event of the year. The students chose a song by Year-In-Israel cantorial student Becky Mann.

"This song just felt right," said Mann. "Through good times and bad, our community is stronger together. Hineh mah tov u'mah na'im shevet achim gam ya'chad. How good it is to be together."

Mann was inspired to write this song by the feeling of walking into a congregation on Friday evening, sitting down, and letting the restful wave of Shabbat peace wash over herself. "I have always felt a great sense of welcome in the Reform Jewish community, and I wanted to capture that sense of hospitality in this song."

Hineh Mah Tov

Open the door

Open your eyes

Open your heart

See what’s inside

Lay down your walls

Lay down your fears

Lean into love

You are welcome here

Maker of day

Maker of night

Feed me with song

Let me be your light

Hineh mah tov u’mah na’im

Shevet achim gam echad

Originally from Las Vegas, NV, Mann graduated from Indiana University in 2017 with a degree in Jewish Sacred Music. Her love of songwriting and sharing her music with the larger Jewish community led her to HUC-JIR, a place where she feels she can continue learning and growing as a Jewish musician and future leader. To hear more original Jewish music from Mann, visit her SoundCloud page.