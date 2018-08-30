Dr. Lauren Applebaum appointed Education Director of DeLeT: Day School Leadership through Teaching

Dr. Lauren Applebaum has been appointed Education Director of DeLeT: Day School Leadership through Teaching, a program of the Rhea Hirsch School of Education on the Jack H. Skirball Campus of HUC-JIR. Dr. Applebaum joins the leadership of DeLeT as the program prepares to recruit its 18th cohort of fellows to pursue their California Teaching Credential and Certificate in Jewish Day School Teaching.

An alumna of the Harvard Graduate School of Education and Williams College, Dr. Applebaum earned her doctorate in education from the Jewish Theological Seminary. She received the Network for Research in Jewish Education’s Emerging Scholar Award for her dissertation research, which explored professional learning and collaborative reflective practice for Israel educators. She is certified as a Critical Friends Coach by the National School Reform Faculty and trained as a professional development leader by the Mandel Teacher Educator Institute.

In recent years, Dr. Applebaum has been engaged in a diverse portfolio of projects at the nexus of instruction, research, evaluation and professional learning for educators in Los Angeles and beyond. She is co-director, with HUC-JIR’s Dr. Sivan Zakai, of Project Orli: Research and Leadership for Israel Education, a project that combines cohort-based professional development and field-building research in Israel education. She has taught courses in education at Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion, Brandeis University and Hebrew College.

“We are delighted to have someone with Dr. Applebaum’s intellect, passion for teacher development, mentoring experience and deep commitment to Jewish education leading DeLeT,” stated Dr. Miriam Heller Stern, National Director of HUC-JIR’s School of Education. “Dr. Applebaum will be a catalyst for the next chapter of DeLeT’s important work advancing the field of Jewish day school teaching.”

Previously, Dr. Applebaum served as the Associate Dean at the Graduate Center for Education at American Jewish University and as Executive Director of Kesher Newton, a nationally-recognized innovative supplementary education program in the Boston area. She has served on the advisory boards of the Consortium for Applied Studies in Jewish Education (CASJE) and the Network for Research in Jewish Education and currently serves as a board member of Ikar. She lives in Santa Monica with her husband Aaron and children Liora and Micah.