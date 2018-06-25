Rabbi Tamar Duvdevani Appointed Librarian of the S. Zalman and Ayala Abramov Library at the Taube Family Campus of Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion in Jerusalem

Rabbi Tamar Duvdevani was appointed Librarian of the S. Zalman and Ayala Abramov Library at the Taube Family Campus of Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion (HUC-JIR) in Jerusalem, effective January 1, 2018. She succeeded Batya Kaplan, who is retiring after 17 years.

Rabbi Naamah Kelman, Dean, stated, “Batya Kaplan’s leadership of the Abramov Library supported the growth of the campus’s academic programs and community outreach, and was characterized by grace and integrity. Rabbi Duvdevani is a worthy successor who will further advance the Abramov Library’s mission. An emerging scholar and beloved and popular teacher, Rabbi Duvdevani will be a great resource for students, faculty, and the greater HUC-JIR community.”

Rabbi Duvdevani was ordained at HUC-JIR in Jerusalem in 2003 and has served as a Rabbi-educator teaching Talmud and Rabbinic literature in Batei Midrash (education centers) throughout Israel. In 2018, she received her Ph.D. from HUC-JIR in Cincinnati, where she wrote her dissertation on “Literary Aspects of Rabbinic Attributions in the Babylonian Talmud.” She has a B.A. in Yiddish and Jewish Studies from The Hebrew University in Jerusalem, an M.A. in Talmud and Gender Studies from the Jewish Theological Seminary, and a M.A.H.L. and M.Phil. from HUC-JIR. She was born and raised in Kibbutz Rosh-Hanikra and lives in Jerusalem.

Batya Kaplan’s tenure included the incorporation of online resources into the Abramov Library’s collection. She presided over years of growth in HUC-JIR’s Israeli programs, Abramov Library events, and public symposia with enthusiasm and wisdom. She was attentive to the daily needs of Year-In-Israel students, contributed to the campus’s activities and celebrations, and represented the Abramov Library in the Israeli library community. Her leadership was characterized by grace and integrity.

The Abramov Library is part of HUC-JIR’s four campus library network, including the Klau Library in Cincinnati, the Frances-Henry Library in Los Angeles, and the Klau Library in New York. The Abramov Library is an important research resource for the Jerusalem community, for HUC-JIR’s Israeli students and faculty, and for all students in the Year-In-Israel Program. It houses the Bamberger Collection, the world’s largest collection of printed material on philosopher Baruch Spinoza. The Abramov Library invites the public to lectures and other educational programs.

HUC-JIR’s Library network is recognized as the largest repository of Hebraica and Judaica, from the 10th century to the present, outside of the State of Israel. It preserves over 700,000 volumes, including rare volumes salvaged from Europe after the Holocaust, illuminated manuscripts, biblical codices, communal records, legal documents, and scientific tracts. Among its treasures are the Eduard Birnbaum and Offenbach Collections of musical manuscripts and the Lucille Klau Carothers American Jewish Periodical Center’s collection of Jewish newspapers and magazines. The HUC-JIR Library Network is currently engaged in several collaborative digital projects, including JPress, the historical Jewish press website initiated by the National Library of Israel and Tel Aviv University.