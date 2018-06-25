Rabbi Julie S. Schwartz Appointed Associate Dean of HUC-JIR/Cincinnati

Rabbi Julie S. Schwartz has been appointed Associate Dean of Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion in Cincinnati as of July 1, 2018. Rabbi Schwartz is Certified Supervisor of Clinical Pastoral Education, Adjunct Associate Professor of Human Relations, and Director of the Stein Program on the Cincinnati Campus. Since joining the HUC-JIR faculty in 2011, Rabbi Schwartz has supervised the programs in Clinical Pastoral Education as well as taught courses in related content. She became the Chair of Chaplaincy Certification for the NAJC and is a member of the regional accreditation commission of the ACPE.

Rabbi Michael Marmur, the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Provost, commented: “Rabbi Schwartz has national standing in the field of Clinical Pastoral Education, immense congregational and chaplaincy experience to match her role as teacher and mentor on our Cincinnati campus. All this, combined with humanity and humor, make her uniquely suited for this position, and we are delighted that she is taking on this role.”

Following her ordination at HUC-JIR in Cincinnati in 1986, Rabbi Schwartz she became the first woman rabbi to serve on active duty as a chaplain in the United States military. Her active duty years were spent at the Naval Hospital in Oakland, California. There she focused on developing her pastoral care skills as well as providing leadership for the Jewish military community of Northern California. At the conclusion of her three year tour, she earned the Naval Commendation award.

From 1989 to 1999, she held various positions at HUC-JIR, which included serving as the Rabbinic Education. At the same time, she pursued advanced training in pastoral care and counseling and in adult education. She was certified as a Jewish chaplain by the National Association of Jewish Chaplains and became a certified supervisor of Clinical Pastoral Education. In the early 1990s, she established the first CPE program ever affiliated with a rabbinical school as well as initiating the Mayerson mentoring program.

In 1999 she moved to Atlanta, Georgia where she continued to develop her rabbinic skills. She was the founding rabbi for the Weinstein Hospice, a hospice which focuses on the needs of the greater Atlanta Jewish community. She was the rabbi for Temple B’nai Israel on the far south side of Atlanta and assisted its members in building their first synagogue home. In 2001, she became the Associate rabbi for Temple Emanu-El, a 750 family congregation, and then became its Senior Rabbi in 2004. She has taught in Atlanta’s Melton School, Emory University, and has served on the boards of the trans-denominational National Association for Jewish Chaplains, chairing its Certification Commission, The Weber School, the Faith Trust Institute, the Central Conference of American Rabbis and the Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta, and was the treasurer and Vice President of the Atlanta Rabbinical Association.

Rabbi Julie S. Schwartz is a native of Cincinnati and graduated summa cum laude from Walnut Hills High School. She was a three-year graduate of Northwestern University and earned a Bachelor’s of Arts degree with a major in modern history. In May 2011, she was awarded the Doctor of Divinity degree upon the 25th anniversary of her ordination. She is married to Dr. Michael B. Gladson and is the mother of Reuven, Lauren, Rabbi Ari Schwartz, Gavriella, and Adina.