Richard A. Krantz Installed as Member of the Board of Governors of Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion

Richard A. Krantz, a distinguished attorney and Reform Movement leader and Chair of the Eastern Region Board of Overseers at Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion (HUC-JIR) was installed as a member of the HUC-JIR Board of Governors at its meeting on June 4, 2018 in New York.

“Richard Krantz is deeply committed to the vitality of Reform Judaism and our sacred mission of preparing the next generations of Jewish professional leaders for the Reform Movement and the Jewish people,” stated Rabbi David Ellenson, HUC-JIR Interim President. “His dedication and guidance will strengthen our institution and help ensure a vibrant Jewish future.”

Krantz is a partner of the law firm of Robinson & Cole LLP, where he co-chairs the securities group. He has served as a member of the Eastern Region Board of Overseers for almost eight years, prior to his election as Chair on March 14, 2018. He is a member of both Congregation Rodeph Sholom in New York City and Congregation B’nai Israel in Bridgeport, Connecticut, where he served as President. He also formerly served on the NFTY National Board.

Krantz received the B.A. in Humanistic Studies in 1970 and the J.D. from Harvard University in 1974. He lives in New York City with his wife, Joanne.