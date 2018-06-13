Learning in Memory of Our Beloved President, Rabbi Aaron D. Panken, Ph.D., z”l

Rabbi Aaron Panken, Ph.D., z”l, President of Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion, was a distinguished rabbi and scholar, dedicated teacher, and exemplary leader for nearly three decades. We invite you to join us in honoring his memory and love for the Torah.

Our community gathered on June 6, 2018, for 30/30: Sheloshim for Sheloshim - 30 Minutes of Text Study in Honor of the Sheloshim of Rabbi Aaron Panken, Ph.D., z”l. We are pleased to share with you the recordings of our sessions, a detailed study guide, text sheets for each of the campus-based events, and a brief video tribute to our teacher here. If you have any questions, please contact us at sheloshim@huc.edu.

The Wexner Foundation will host a learning series in Rabbi Panken's memory throughout the summer. They will teach Rabbi Panken's "Twelve Tremendous Texts" based on the syllabus of his popular HUC-JIR course. Learn more.

Rabbi Rachel Sabath Beit-Halachmi, Ph.D., Director, National Office of Recruitment and Admissions, shares a personal reflection written the night before Rabbi Panken's funeral.

May his love of this Torah lead to more Torah.