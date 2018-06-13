Skip to main content
Home » News & Events » Learning in Memory of Our Beloved President, Rabbi Aaron D. Panken, Ph.D., z”l
Learning in Memory of Our Beloved President, Rabbi Aaron D. Panken, Ph.D., z”l

Wednesday, June 13, 2018

Rabbi Aaron Panken, Ph.D., z”l, President of Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion, was a distinguished rabbi and scholar, dedicated teacher, and exemplary leader for nearly three decades. We invite you to join us in honoring his memory and love for the Torah.

Our community gathered on June 6, 2018, for 30/30: Sheloshim for Sheloshim - 30 Minutes of Text Study in Honor of the Sheloshim of Rabbi Aaron Panken, Ph.D., z”l. We are pleased to share with you the recordings of our sessions, a detailed study guide, text sheets for each of the campus-based events, and a brief video tribute to our teacher here. If you have any questions, please contact us at sheloshim@huc.edu.

The Wexner Foundation will host a learning series in Rabbi Panken's memory throughout the summer. They will teach Rabbi Panken's "Twelve Tremendous Texts" based on the syllabus of his popular HUC-JIR course. Learn more.

Rabbi Rachel Sabath Beit-Halachmi, Ph.D., Director, National Office of Recruitment and Admissions, shares a personal reflection written the night before Rabbi Panken's funeral.

May his love of this Torah lead to more Torah.


Founded in 1875, Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion is North America's leading institution of higher Jewish education and the academic, spiritual, and professional leadership development center of Reform Judaism. HUC-JIR educates men and women for service to North American and world Jewry as rabbis, cantors, educators, and nonprofit management professionals, and offers graduate programs to scholars and clergy of all faiths. With centers of learning in Cincinnati, Jerusalem, Los Angeles, and New York, HUC-JIR's scholarly resources comprise the renowned Klau Library, The Jacob Rader Marcus Center of the American Jewish Archives, museums, research institutes and centers, and academic publications. In partnership with the Union for Reform Judaism and the Central Conference of American Rabbis, HUC-JIR sustains the Reform Movement's congregations and professional and lay leaders. HUC-JIR's campuses invite the community to cultural and educational programs illuminating Jewish heritage and fostering interfaith and multiethnic understanding. www.huc.edu
