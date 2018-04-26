Or HaLev Silent Jewish Meditation with Rabbi Ruth Sohn

Rabbi Ruth Sohn '82, Director of the Leona Aronoff Rabbinic Mentoring Program and Rabbi of the Lainer Beit Midrash at HUC-JIR's Jack H. Skirball Campus in Los Angeles, is co-leading this summer's Or HaLev Silent Jewish Meditation retreat on July 1-8, 2018 outside Los Angeles.

The week-long meditation retreat offers concrete tools to access our joyful, free Divine nature, and to open our hearts. Using the vehicle of silence, mindfulness, and a variety of Jewish meditation approaches, the retreat will help you to look deeply into life. The retreat will be co-led with Rav James Jacobson-Maisels, and daily instruction in meditation by rabbis will help guide both beginners and advanced practitioners into the sacred space of the retreat process. There will be teachings and times for Q&A, as well as small group and private interviews with the instructors. Throughout the retreat, we will maintain social silence. The retreat also includes daily periods of prayer, chant, and yoga, and a deep celebration of Shabbat.

Click here to learn more. Questions? Contact Paige Lincenberg, HUC-JIR rabbinical student and Or HaLev Retreat Manager, at Paige.Lincenberg@huc.edu.