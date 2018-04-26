Skip to main content
Or HaLev Silent Jewish Meditation with Rabbi Ruth Sohn

Thursday, April 26, 2018

Rabbi Ruth Sohn '82, Director of the Leona Aronoff Rabbinic Mentoring Program and Rabbi of the Lainer Beit Midrash at HUC-JIR's Jack H. Skirball Campus in Los Angeles, is co-leading this summer's Or HaLev Silent Jewish Meditation retreat on July 1-8, 2018 outside Los Angeles. 

The week-long meditation retreat offers concrete tools to access our joyful, free Divine nature, and to open our hearts. Using the vehicle of silence, mindfulness, and a variety of Jewish meditation approaches, the retreat will help you to look deeply into life. The retreat will be co-led with Rav James Jacobson-Maisels, and daily instruction in meditation by rabbis will help guide both beginners and advanced practitioners into the sacred space of the retreat process. There will be teachings and times for Q&A, as well as small group and private interviews with the instructors. Throughout the retreat, we will maintain social silence. The retreat also includes daily periods of prayer, chant, and yoga, and a deep celebration of Shabbat. 

Click here to learn more. Questions? Contact Paige Lincenberg, HUC-JIR rabbinical student and Or HaLev Retreat Manager, at Paige.Lincenberg@huc.edu.


Founded in 1875, Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion is North America's leading institution of higher Jewish education and the academic, spiritual, and professional leadership development center of Reform Judaism. HUC-JIR educates men and women for service to North American and world Jewry as rabbis, cantors, educators, and nonprofit management professionals, and offers graduate programs to scholars and clergy of all faiths. With centers of learning in Cincinnati, Jerusalem, Los Angeles, and New York, HUC-JIR's scholarly resources comprise the renowned Klau Library, The Jacob Rader Marcus Center of the American Jewish Archives, museums, research institutes and centers, and academic publications. In partnership with the Union for Reform Judaism and the Central Conference of American Rabbis, HUC-JIR sustains the Reform Movement's congregations and professional and lay leaders. HUC-JIR's campuses invite the community to cultural and educational programs illuminating Jewish heritage and fostering interfaith and multiethnic understanding. www.huc.edu
