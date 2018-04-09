The Challenges of Teaching “Israel”: Dr. David Mendelsson

Ahad Ha’am never anticipated that the creation of Israel might actually undermine Jewish identity and solidarity. Writing in the early 1900s, he thought the creation of the Jewish national home in the land of Israel would serve to reinforce Jewish life in the Diaspora.

But my own experience with young American Jews on a recent fellowship in Los Angeles, and here in Israel at HUC-JIR’s Year-In-Israel Program, clearly shows that the emerging Jewish religious leadership in the US is undergoing a profound change.

Young Jewish leaders are shifting away from a Jewish identity focused on Israel, peoplehood and community towards being Jewish as a personal spiritual journey, disconnected from the collective, unaware of the centrality of the land of Israel to Jewish history. A recent article by Daniel Gordis bemoans these weakening ethnic and national ties and concludes that the implications of this reality for Israel are profoundly troubling.

Yet by the end of the Year-In-Israel Program, the vast majority of our students are attached to Israel. Understanding this attachment will enable us to recast the teaching of Israel in a manner that acknowledges and addresses the shift in Jewish identity, rather than merely bemoaning it and expressing fear for the future.

On arrival in Israel, our students encounter a range of challenges that often generate alienation. Particularly disconcerting is the discovery that a stream of Judaism – Reform - that is normative ‘back home’ is barely recognized, reviled by many, and deprived of the status and official support granted to Orthodoxy. The front door of one student’s apartment was daubed with the words “Reform out.”

There is also the dissonance between the students’ prior conceptions of Israel – often heavily symbolic, even mythic - and the realities, the roughand-tumble, of daily life here. This ranges from the seemingly superficial: the lack of civility, the inflexibility of bureaucracy, the vehemence with which people express their personal opinions while ridiculing any and all opposing views. These experiences have a corrosive effect, especially 2 when contrasted to the admittedly cushioned and even pampered comfort students live in their lives back in the US. More significant are the challenges posed by living in Israel relating to politics. Many of our students struggle with the legitimization of behavior that is starkly at odds with their own values. This debunking of the romanticized Hebrew school/summer tour picture of Israel is particularly painful. Israel’s politicians are no longer the visionaries of the pre-state and early state period. Instead, we hear of criminal charges being pressed against cabinet ministers, prime ministers, a past president.

At the end of the year, we ask our students what elements of their Israel experience they would like to recreate back in the Diaspora. Most feel an intense appreciation of how Israelis live Jewish life according to weekly, seasonal, and yearly rhythms. They mention Shabbat, whether experienced in Jerusalem, a simple neighborhood shul in Holon or on the beach in Eilat. The memorial days for the Holocaust and for fallen soldiers are often invoked as among the most moving experiences of the year. And many students feel thrilled by the energy, passion, and intensity of life in Israel, the sense of purpose, of meaning, and of identification.

These feelings are crucial. The Year-In-Israel provides an opportunity to participate in Jewish life, not simply at the level of family and community, but at the national level. At the heart of an ‘Israel experience’ should be the desire to get our students to grasp and acknowledge the implications of Jewish sovereignty.

How can we be true to ourselves while embracing the power that accompanies statehood?

We should invite them to be active learners as they experience - in real time - the transformation of the Jewish condition. How should a Jewish society relate to the non-Jews in its midst? How should it address economic disparity? How should Israel determine the meaning of Jewish public space, and navigate difference? Students should engage with the pragmatics of Zionism: how Hebrew informs our Jewish lives, the religious significance of the land in contemporary life, the place of religion in our schools.

If we acknowledge the cultural and generational context from which young Jewish leaders come, and focus on the need to help them find meaning and relevance in the land and state of Israel, we have the greatest chance of success.

Expressing frustration with the weakening of ‘tribal’ ties to the Jewish people and Israel and insisting that Israel is a perfect one-size-fits-all solution to the challenges of Jewish identity in an open reality, is counterproductive.

Our Year-In-Israel students are thoughtful and critical. Cheerleading for Israel does not resonate with them. Advocacy, or ‘telling’, rather than ‘showing’, does not work for them: and it doesn’t work for their teachers either, whose own experience of Israel is much more nuanced, complex, and self-reflective than the slogans of hasbara.

We need to present Israel as a work in progress, legitimize competing visions, and remember that machloket, debate, and disagreement, has always been an integral—indeed, a defining—element of the Jewish experience.

It may sound counter-intuitive but in my experience, exposing students to Israel’s dilemmas, problems, and questions leads to a greater sense of engagement and commitment to Israel than does any number of seminars and tours based on hasbara.