Student Spotlight: Meet Pines School of Graduate Studies Student Chelsea Simon

Chelsea is a third-year Ph.D. student with the Pines School of Graduate Studies who began her academic journey with a Masters in Divinity earned in Kansas City.

She writes:

Fulfilling a middle school dream, I moved to Cincinnati from New York in 2015 to pursue a Ph.D. in Second Temple Jewish History at HUC. This is a "second career" - a welcome change from several years spent in the finance and investment sector. My interfaith background and family provided my unique perspective and range of knowledge in religion and spirituality. Navigating the 2008 financial crisis allowed me to affirm my interest in researching the Jewish-Christian relationship and their development as separate faith groups. A love for history motivated me to seek my Ph.D. HUC held not only the promise of an excellent education, but a connection to family. A few generations-great-uncle took courses at HUC in his pursuit of becoming a cantor, and eventually made his mark as hazzan at the Eden Street Synagogue in Baltimore, MD. He and other family members, including my great-grandparents, immigrated to Cincinnati from Eastern Europe. At HUC and UC, you can find me studying, archiving as a Research Associate at the Jacob Rader Marcus Center of the American Jewish Archives, or working on a Nabatean and Nelson Glueck exhibit for the Cincinnati Art Museum (UC/HUC). Besides my learning and research, I like to play clarinet and saxophone, trace my Cincinnati family's genealogical trail, visit museums and historic houses, dance, cook Middle Eastern and Ashkenazi food, read, and tell stories about my family and NYC. My favorite historical places in Cincinnati are the Harriet Beecher Stowe and William Howard Taft Houses.

