Rabbi Andrea Weiss, Ph.D., Appointed Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Provost at HUC-JIR

Rabbi Andrea Weiss, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Bible at HUC-JIR/New York, has been appointed the new Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Provost, the chief academic officer of the College-Institute, effective July 1, 2018.

Rabbi Aaron Panken, Ph.D., HUC-JIR President, stated, “Dr. Weiss is a much beloved member of our faculty and intellectual leader on the New York campus, across the Reform Movement, in the world of academe, and far beyond. She is an extraordinary scholar who works at the critical intersection of religious life and intellectual rigor and knows how to create collaborative and successful endeavors that will better every aspect of our mission.”

Dr. Weiss studied at HUC-JIR’s Los Angeles and New York campuses, and was ordained by HUC-JIR in 1993. She completed her Ph.D. at the University of Pennsylvania’s Department of Near Eastern Languages and Civilizations.

Dr. Weiss is the author of numerous books and articles, including Figurative Language in Biblical Prose Narrative: Metaphor in the Book of Samuel (Leiden: Brill, 2006), and she served as the Associate Editor of The Women’s Torah Commentary (URJ Press, 2008), which won the Jewish Book Council's 2008 Everett Family Foundation Jewish Book of the Year Award. She also created a highly innovative response to the emerging political landscape known as American Values Religious Voices: 100 Days, 100 Letters (see page xx).

Dr. Weiss’s leadership within HUC-JIR has helped reshape curriculum for the rabbinical program across the campuses and built a deeper sense of community at the New York campus. She developed the Worship Working Group in 2003 and has continued to oversee this group of students and faculty who work together to reflect on and improve worship there. She has played a leadership role in major initiatives such as the Spirituality Initiative of the New York School, the Mandel Initiative in Building Capacity for Visionary Leadership, and the annual New York Kallah.

“I am honored to assume the role of Provost, building on the accomplishments of my predecessors and working in collaboration with colleagues, students, and alumni to advance HUC-JIR’s mission,” says Weiss. “I look forward to contributing to ongoing efforts that will strengthen our four campuses as vibrant centers of Jewish learning for training the newest generations of visionary Jewish leaders.”

Dr. Weiss succeeds Rabbi Michael Marmur, Ph.D., who has served with distinction as Provost for the past seven years, after previously having served as Dean of the Taube Family Campus in Jerusalem and as Vice President for Academic Affairs. Dr. Marmur will move to full-time faculty duties at HUC-JIR/Jerusalem as of June 30, 2018. Rabbi Panken noted, “Rabbi Dr. Marmur will continue teaching and leading at HUC-JIR in his characteristically brilliant way, and we look forward to reading his work and enjoying his teaching for many years to come. We are most grateful for his partnership and friendship, his enduring vision and creativity, and his thoughtful leadership of our institution over these many years. We wish him all the best as he makes this important professional transition and continues to contribute to the intellectual life of the Jewish community in Israel, North America, and around the world.”