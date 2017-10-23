School of Education Held National Faculty Retreat in September

The education faculty from all four campuses and our national programs met for a visioning and planning retreat in Los Angeles on September 26th and 27th. We launched the retreat with a creative workshop led by Isaac Brynjegard-Bialik (http://nicejewishartist.com/). Isaac worked with the faculty to create paper cutting projects around the theme of new beginnings, using recycled superhero comics.

Over the course of the two and a half days, the faculty reflected upon the strengths and growth possibilities for our graduate programs. We examined the changing face of the field and the factors that shape our ability to deliver the mission of the School of Education across campuses. We also explored how our international, cross-campus presence can leverage the influence of HUC-JIR for the greater good, while we protect and utilize the unique strengths of each school and campus. The faculty are now working on refining a statement of animating principles that will guide our collaborative planning for the future. We will coordinate our efforts with the broader strategic planning undertaking of HUC-JIR as a whole. We look forward to sharing more details with our constituents as we begin to draft more concrete plans.

The tagline of the School of Education, “Question what is. Imagine what can be,” was the perfect mantra to guide our visioning for the field of Jewish education and our role in it. The next phase will be, “Make it Happen.”