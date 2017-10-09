Student Spotlight: Meet Third-Year Cantorial Student Meara Lebovitz

Hi! My name is Meara Lebovitz and I am a third-year cantorial student living in Brooklyn via Jerusalem (the Year-In-Israel), Philadelphia (1st master’s degree and Jewish communal work), Reno (producing the morning newscast for the CBS affiliate), Hartford (undergraduate studies) and Cherry Hill, NJ (my hometown).

While my vision for my cantoriate is still forming, I know that I want disaster spiritual care to be part of the picture. In 2013, I began my journey as an American Red Cross disaster volunteer, an organization for which I still volunteer. In that role I primarily respond to house fires and meet with affected families within hours of their disaster. My job is to make sure their emergency food, shelter, and necessities are taken care of. While my initial assessment of a fire victim is for their physical safety and basic needs, the assessment is not complete without a mental and spiritual check-in. At first this work was just a volunteer opportunity but it has turned into a passion. I look forward to finding avenues to incorporate this important work into my cantorate.

Would you like to speak with Meara and other HUC-JIR students? Let us know!