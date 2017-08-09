HUC-JIR Faculty Featured in "Seven Days, Many Voices: Insights into the Biblical Story of Creation," Published by CCAR Press

Seven Days, Many Voices: Insights into the Biblical Story of Creation, edited by Rabbi Benjamin David and published by the Central Conference of American Rabbis (CCAR) Press, is an anthology of creative responses to and inspired interpretations of the story of Creation. Midrash, biblical criticism, literature, theology, climate justice, human rights, history, and science are just some of the fields through which the Creation story is examined. The anthology is divided according to the first seven days outlined in Genesis – each section features five essays that explore the wonder and complexity of each day’s particular creation (including the seventh day, or Shabbat).

Seven Days, Many Voices seeks to provide a wide-range of thought and a multiplicity of perspectives on the story of Creation. HUC-JIR faculty members featured in the anthology include President Rabbi Aaron Panken, Ph.D.; Rabbi Richard Address; Rabbi Yehoyada Amir, Ph.D.; Cantor Ellen Dreskin; and Alyssa M. Gray, JD, Ph.D., as well as HUC-JIR alumni.

“The story of Creation in the Torah is one that consistently challenges both faith leaders and our congregants,” said Rabbi David, who was ordained at the New York campus of HUC-JIR in 2004. “When we dare to investigate the intricacies of the Creation text we come to see not only ourselves, but the imperatives with which we live as Jews.”

In “The Second Day: A Pilot’s Perspective,” part of “Day Two: Sky and Water,” President Panken writes, “The harmony that results from diverse parts that function together suggests a oneness to the universe that is both human and beyond humanity."

“We’re thrilled to publish a book that includes a progressive look at the story of Creation – one that integrates and addresses contemporary concerns, creative interpretations, and modern scholarship along with classical Jewish perspectives. Creation is a story that we can continually learn from. We are so pleased to present this book, filled with so many diverse contributors who share fresh looks at this familiar story,” said Rabbi Hara Person, Publisher of the CCAR Press, who was ordained at the New York campus of HUC-JIR in 1998.

CCAR Press is the official publisher of the Reform Movement and a division of the Central Conference of American Rabbis. Since 1889, the Central Conference of American Rabbis has been a center for lifelong rabbinical learning, professional development, and publishing for the 2,300 rabbis who serve more 1.5 million Reform Jews throughout North America, Israel, and the world. CCAR Press publishes liturgical resources and texts on Jewish practice that serve its member rabbis, the Reform Movement, and the Jewish community as a whole. CCAR Press, through its trade imprint Reform Jewish Publishing (RJP), is the steward of the Reform Movement’s sacred texts, including its Torah Commentaries and prayer books. In addition to books, CCAR Press publishes CCAR Journal: The Reform Jewish Quarterly, and a wide-range of electronic resources, including e-books, apps, and Visual T'filah.