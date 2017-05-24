Inspirational Address at the Los Angeles Graduation from Cheryl Seidman Cohen, MAJE '92

I am honored to stand here before such a distinguished group of Rabbis, Educators, Nonprofit Managers and Honorary Doctorate recipients. Congratulations to all of the Alumni receiving honorary degrees today. The work you do is a gift to our community and we are blessed to have you as our role models and colleagues.

On behalf of the Alumni Leadership Council, I want to welcome those of you who are graduating into our alumni network. As I was reflecting upon these remarks, the HUC phone number came to mind. I have been in the field for more than 25 years. My memory is not what it used to be. There are few numbers I remember, my childhood home, my current home, my job, my closest friends, and HUC. These places represent my heart, my identity and my community. HUC is a part of this group because HUC is home, it is my community and it is where I developed my identity as a Jewish professional. And, HUC can be that for all of you. I still remember the number because I have been calling it for over 25 years. Being an Alumni of HUC - JIR means this is your home, and we are your extended family. The Alumni council and the college will support you throughout your career, celebrate your successes and help you through your challenges. This institution is a part of you and the community of support will follow you wherever you go. You’ll probably never need to memorize the HUC number like I did, but you’ll be able to count on Siri, Alexa or your favorite voice command to call HUC whenever you need us. On behalf of the Alumni Leadership Council, Mazel Tov on your great accomplishments today. Go out in the world, make it a better place and know we are here celebrating everything you do. We are honored and blessed to welcome you to the HUC-JIR Alumni.