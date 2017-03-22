Alumni are Invited to Join Students on the HUC-JIR/Los Angeles Campus for Summer Learning

The HUC-JIR/Los Angeles Campus invites alumni to join for two summer opportunities to learn with students!

Summer Beit Midrash

The Los Angeles Campus is preparing for the second year of its Summer Beit Midrash. This eight week program gives a group of rabbinical students the opportunity to dedicate their summer to intensive study of classical Jewish texts in hevruta and with great teachers. Think of it, as one of our students put it, as “kollel for Reform Jews.”

There will be two shiurim each day, Monday through Thursday, with an equal amount of time spent in hevruta. The morning session this summer will focus on interpretation of the Aqedah; the afternoon session will focus on Talmud. Our morning teachers will be Dr. Joshua Garroway (weeks of June 5 & 12 – midrash), Dr. Bill Cutter (weeks of June 19 & 26 – modern Hebrew poetry), Dr. Joshua Holo (weeks of July 3 & 10 – medieval parshanut) and Rabbi Richard Levy (weeks of July 17 & 24 – piyyut). Our Talmud instructor in June will be Dr. Aryeh Cohen; the July Talmud instructor will be announced soon.

We would be delighted if any of our alumni want to learn with us for a week or two during the summer. For information, please be in touch with Rabbi Dvora Weisberg at deweisberg@huc.edu

August Intensives

HUC-JIR Los Angeles is offering two four-day intensives during the week of August 14-18. We would be happy to have alumni audit these courses.

Monday-Thursday, August 14-17 (9:00-3:00 each day) Aramaic for the Study of Talmud Dvora Weisberg

This four day course is designed to introduce students to basic grammar and vocabulary of Babylonian Jewish Aramaic (BJA), the Aramaic of the Babylonian Talmud. Students will learn grammar inductively by reading and analyzing selected talmudic stories.

Tuesday-Friday, August 15-18 (9:00-3:00 each day) Introduction to Islam Reuven Firestone

This course is an introduction to Islam, its history, basic concepts, important literatures, and a summary of legal, ethical and theological systems through reading, lecture, films and personal encounters. Readings include scriptural, interpretative and legal traditions that treat Jews and Judaism.