HUC-JIR Announces 2017 Graduation and Ordination in Cincinnati, Los Angeles, and New York

Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion (HUC-JIR), North America’s premier institution of Jewish higher education and the center for professional leadership development of Reform Judaism, will bestow 119 degrees at Graduation and Ordination Ceremonies in Cincinnati, Los Angeles, and New York on the Class of 2017's cadre of new Jewish professional leaders for the Reform Movement. Distinguished communal and civic leaders and alumni will be awarded honorary degrees and prizes in recognition of their service to Reform congregations and North American Jewry, and in honor of their humanitarian work.

The College-Institute will award 119 degrees:

Ordain 33 rabbis at Ordination Services in Cincinnati, Los Angeles, and New York;

Ordain 10 cantors at Ordination Services in New York;

4 Doctor of Ministry degrees

19 Master of Arts degrees in Hebrew Letters;

11 Master of Arts degrees in Hebrew Literature;

5 Master of Arts degrees in Jewish Education;

4 Master of Arts degrees in Jewish Studies

16 Master of Arts degrees in Religious Education;

8 Master of Arts degrees in Jewish Nonprofit Management;

6 Master of Sacred Music degrees;

3 Master of Philosophy degrees in Judaic, Hebraic, and Cognate Studies.

All degrees granted upon completion of all requirements.

HONORING OUR ALUMNI

HUC-JIR alumni will be awarded honorary Doctorates of Divinity, Music, Jewish Religious Education, and Jewish Nonprofit Management, as well as the Graduate Medallion, in recognition of their 25 years of distinguished professional service.

Rabbinical Alumni – Doctor of Divinity, honoris causa

Meir Azari

Jonathan Arthur Biatch*

Amy Beth Bigman*

Ilene Lerner Bogosian*

Andrew Israel Bossov

David Scott Castiglione

Robert Alan Davis

Michael Nathan Dolgin*

Deanna Sue Lory Douglas

Joseph Harry Eiduson, RJE

Lisa Seidemann Eiduson

Lawrence G. Freedman

Arturo L. Kalfus

Paul James Kipnes, RJE

Bonnie Margulis*

Brian I. Michelson

Estelle Gottman Mills

Susan L. Oren*

Debbie Pine

Janise Poticha

Efrat Zarren-Zohar Debbie Friedman School of Sacred Music Cantorial Alumni – Doctor of Music, honoris causa

Lori A. Corrsin

Kay Friedlander Hodges Greenwald

Judith Ellen Meyersberg*

Sarah Pscheidt

School of Education Alumni - Doctor of Jewish Religious Education, honoris causa

Nancy Durmaskin Bossov, RJE

Cheryl Seidman Cohen, RJE

Deborah Morosohk

Tamara Lawson Schuster, RJE

Meir Yoffe, RJE

Zelikow School of Jewish Nonprofit Management Alumni – Doctor of Jewish Nonprofit Management, honoris causa

Moji Javid

Mimi Platt Zimmerman

Pines School of Graduate Studies Medallion

Russell Thomas Fuller, Ph.D.

* To be awarded at Cincinnati Founders’ Day on March 30, 2017

NEW YORK GRADUATION

Thursday, May 4, 2017 | 8 Iyar 5777 | 4 pm

Congregation Emanu-El of the City of New York | 10 East 66th Street, New York

The Doctor of Humane Letters, honoris causa, will be presented to:

Dr. Eleanor Baum, Graduation Speaker; Dean Emerita, Albert Nerken School of Engineering, The Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art

Dr. Michael Isaacson, Distinguished Composer of Contemporary Jewish Liturgical Music

The Doctor of Ministry in Pastoral Care and Counseling will be presented to the following 4 students:

Joshua Deonarine

Ferron Fitzroy Francis

Joel M. Levenson

Carlisle McDonald Woods

The Master of Arts in Jewish Nonprofit Management will be presented to the following student:

Joshua Robert Mikutis

The Master of Arts in Religious Education – Executive M.A. Program will be presented to the following 13 students:

Terri G. Bernsohn

Emily Rose Cohen

J. Simcha Cohen

Helaine Ettinger

Heather Glovinsky

Lori Sue Green

Elizabeth Ann Paige

Jennifer Lee Schacher-Rubin

Stacy Lynne Schlein

David Michael Scott

Shara L. Siegfeld

Judy K. Silver

Bailee Rebecca Star

The Master of Arts in Religious Education – In-Residence Program will be presented to the following 3 students:

Lucy Blake Batterman

Lisa Zimmer Lisser

Caryn Shoshana Roman

The Master of Sacred Music will be presented to the following 6 students:

Elizabeth Fallon Flynn

Alexandra Stern Fox

Jacob E. Niemi

Laura Beth Stein

Tamara Hope Wolfson

Julie Anne Womack

The Master of Arts in Hebrew Literature will be presented to the following 11 students:

Eric L. Abbott

Nicole Frances Berne

Stephanie Nicole Crawley

Eliana Leah Fischel

Maya Yael Glasser

Andrue Jacob Kahn

Juliana Schnur Karol

Jesse Ellis Paikin

Tarlan Rahel Rabizadeh

Daniel S. Ross

Jade Anna Sank

Our gratitude to Eastern Region Board of Overseers members Morris L. Kramer, Genevieve G. Wyner, and Justin L. Wyner for generously sponsoring the reception to be held in Blumenthal Hall immediately following Graduation

NEW YORK ORDINATION

Sunday, May 7, 2017 | 11 Iyar 5777 | 9 am

Congregation Emanu-El of the City of New York | Fifth Avenue at 65th Street, New York

Ordination Speakers:

Rabbi Joel Mosbacher ’98, D.Min. ’07, Senior Rabbi, Temple Shaaray Tefila, Manhattan

Rabbi Rachel Timoner ’09, Senior Rabbi, Congregation Beth Elohim, Brooklyn, NY

The Roger E. Joseph Prize will be presented to:

Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society (HIAS), Leading International Migration and Refugee Resettlement Agency in the U.S.

Award to be accepted by Mark Hetfield, President and CEO, HIAS

The following 10 students will be ordained as cantors:

Lucy Blake Batterman

Elaya Blaine Jenkins-Adelberg

Lindsay Dana Kanter

Sara Jennifer Kheel

Vladimir Lapin

Richard J. Newman

Jennifer N. Rueben

Jordan A. Shaner

Lilah Evonne Sugarman

Shanna Leigh Zell

The following 11 students will be ordained as rabbis:

Sarah Danielle DePaolo

Jason Eli Fenster

Joshua Ron Solomon Fixler

Charles Warren Foster

Scott David Gellman

Lisa D. Grant

Rachel Lynn Heaps

Gidon Benyamin Isaacs

Emily Rose Langowitz

Daniel Martin Moss

Lisa Anne Vinikoor

Our thanks to the Joseph Prize Endowment and the Joseph Family for their support of Ordination in New York

LOS ANGELES ORDINATION

Sunday, May 14, 2017 | 18 Iyar 5777 | 10 am

Temple Emanuel of Beverly Hills | 8844 Burton Way, Beverly Hills, CA

Ordination Speaker:

Rabbi Dvora Weisberg ’11, Ph.D., Director, School of Rabbinical Studies; Professor of Rabbinics, Skirball Campus, HUC-JIR/Los Angeles

The following 13 students will be ordained as rabbis:

Daniel Kelman Alter

Emily Hyatt Cohen

Michael Geoffrey Cohen

Benjamin Aaron Fried

Jeremy Gimbel

Abram Ezra Goodstein

Lenette J. Herzog

Sarah Batya Joselow

Alexander M. Kress

Stacy Lynn Petersohn

Aaron Kyle Sataloff

Raina Lauren Siroty

Todd William Zinn

We gratefully acknowledge the support of the Dorothy Corwin Ordination Endowment Fund

LOS ANGELES GRADUATION

Monday, May 15, 2017 | 19 Iyar 5777 | 4 pm

Temple Emanuel of Beverly Hills | 8844 Burton Way, Beverly Hills, CA

The Doctor of Humane Letters, honoris causa, will be presented to:

Charles Marc Edelsberg, Ph.D., Graduation Speaker; Founding Executive Director Emeritus, Jim Joseph Foundation

The Master of Arts in Jewish Nonprofit Management will be presented to the following 7 students:

Jamie Evan Cohen

David G. Cohn

Julia Elisabeth Hubner

Sasha Beth Kopp

Amy Lisa Mendelsohn

Ilana Beth Rabin

Aaron Kyle Sataloff

The Master of Arts in Jewish Education will be presented to the following 5 students:

Julie Lauren Bressler

Sasha Beth Kopp

Adam William Cohen Lutz

Elana Rose Nemitoff

Eric D. Rosenstein

The Master of Arts in Hebrew Letters will be presented to the following 11 students:

Liora Esther Alban

Alexis Nicole Erdheim

Avi B. Fine

Daniel Moss Freedman

Robert Paul Friedman

Lillian Sarah Kowalski

Sarah Elizabeth Rosenbaum

Ira Saul Rosenberg

Leah H. Sternberg

Erik Lee Uriarte

Bryan Stephen Zive

CINCINNATI ORDINATION

Saturday, May 20, 2017 | 24 Iyar 5777 | 9 am

Plum Street Temple | 720 Plum Street, Cincinnati

Ordination Speaker:

Rabbi Julie Schwartz ’86, Certified Supervisor of Clinical Pastoral Education; Adjunct Associate Professor of Human Relations; Director of the Stein Program, HUC-JIR/Cincinnati

The following 9 students will be ordained as rabbis:

Pauline Joanne Berg

Allison Brooke Cohen

Lindsey Rebekah Danziger

Noah Scott Ferro

Max Reuben Miller

Rachael Klein Miller

A. Tobiah Pillsbury

Samuel Robert Pollak

Simon Lewis Stratford

CINCINNATI GRADUATION

Sunday, May 21, 2017 | 25 Iyar 5777 | 2 pm

Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion | S.H. and Helen R. Scheuer Chapel | 3101 Clifton Avenue, Cincinnati

The Doctor of Humane Letters, honoris causa, will be presented to:

Patty Gerstenblith, Ph.D., J.D., Graduation Speaker; Distinguished Research Professor of Law, DePaul University

Rabbi Barry Kogan ’71, Ph.D., Clarence and Robert Efroymson Professor of Philosophy and Jewish Religious Thought, HUC-JIR/Cincinnati

The Master of Philosophy in Judaic, Hebraic, and Cognate Studies will be presented to the following 3 students:

Teppei Kato

Jared Wesson Saltz

Mark David Shaffer

The Master of Arts in Hebrew Letters will be presented to the following 8 students:

Adam C. Bellows

Samuel Chaim Kaye

Jennifer I. Maggin

Sara Margaret Otero

A. Tobiah Pillsbury

Aaron Abraham Rozovsky

Simone Amber Schicker

Benjamin Daniel Zober

The Master Arts in Jewish Studies will be presented to the following 4 students:

Keith Scott Belden

Mark David Goldstein

Joseph B. Mangano

Lev Rooks-Rapport