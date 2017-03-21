HUC-JIR Announces 2017 Graduation and Ordination in Cincinnati, Los Angeles, and New York

Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion (HUC-JIR), North America’s premier institution of Jewish higher education and the center for professional leadership development of Reform Judaism, will bestow 119 degrees at Graduation and Ordination Ceremonies in Cincinnati, Los Angeles, and New York on the Class of 2017's cadre of new Jewish professional leaders for the Reform Movement. Distinguished communal and civic leaders and alumni will be awarded honorary degrees and prizes in recognition of their service to Reform congregations and North American Jewry, and in honor of their humanitarian work.
The College-Institute will award 119 degrees:
All degrees granted upon completion of all requirements.
HUC-JIR alumni will be awarded honorary Doctorates of Divinity, Music, Jewish Religious Education, and Jewish Nonprofit Management, as well as the Graduate Medallion, in recognition of their 25 years of distinguished professional service.
Rabbinical Alumni – Doctor of Divinity, honoris causa
Meir Azari
Jonathan Arthur Biatch*
Amy Beth Bigman*
Ilene Lerner Bogosian*
Andrew Israel Bossov
David Scott Castiglione
Robert Alan Davis
Michael Nathan Dolgin*
Deanna Sue Lory Douglas
Joseph Harry Eiduson, RJE
Lisa Seidemann Eiduson
Lawrence G. Freedman
Arturo L. Kalfus
Paul James Kipnes, RJE
Bonnie Margulis*
Brian I. Michelson
Estelle Gottman Mills
Susan L. Oren*
Debbie Pine
Janise Poticha
Efrat Zarren-Zohar
Debbie Friedman School of Sacred Music Cantorial Alumni – Doctor of Music, honoris causa
Lori A. Corrsin
Kay Friedlander Hodges Greenwald
Judith Ellen Meyersberg*
Sarah Pscheidt
School of Education Alumni - Doctor of Jewish Religious Education, honoris causa
Nancy Durmaskin Bossov, RJE
Cheryl Seidman Cohen, RJE
Deborah Morosohk
Tamara Lawson Schuster, RJE
Meir Yoffe, RJE
Zelikow School of Jewish Nonprofit Management Alumni – Doctor of Jewish Nonprofit Management, honoris causa
Moji Javid
Mimi Platt Zimmerman
Pines School of Graduate Studies Medallion
Russell Thomas Fuller, Ph.D.
* To be awarded at Cincinnati Founders’ Day on March 30, 2017
Thursday, May 4, 2017 | 8 Iyar 5777 | 4 pm
Congregation Emanu-El of the City of New York | 10 East 66th Street, New York
The Doctor of Humane Letters, honoris causa, will be presented to:
Dr. Eleanor Baum, Graduation Speaker; Dean Emerita, Albert Nerken School of Engineering, The Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art
Dr. Michael Isaacson, Distinguished Composer of Contemporary Jewish Liturgical Music
The Doctor of Ministry in Pastoral Care and Counseling will be presented to the following 4 students:
Joshua Deonarine
Ferron Fitzroy Francis
Joel M. Levenson
Carlisle McDonald Woods
The Master of Arts in Jewish Nonprofit Management will be presented to the following student:
Joshua Robert Mikutis
The Master of Arts in Religious Education – Executive M.A. Program will be presented to the following 13 students:
Terri G. Bernsohn
Emily Rose Cohen
J. Simcha Cohen
Helaine Ettinger
Heather Glovinsky
Lori Sue Green
Elizabeth Ann Paige
Jennifer Lee Schacher-Rubin
Stacy Lynne Schlein
David Michael Scott
Shara L. Siegfeld
Judy K. Silver
Bailee Rebecca Star
The Master of Arts in Religious Education – In-Residence Program will be presented to the following 3 students:
Lucy Blake Batterman
Lisa Zimmer Lisser
Caryn Shoshana Roman
The Master of Sacred Music will be presented to the following 6 students:
Elizabeth Fallon Flynn
Alexandra Stern Fox
Jacob E. Niemi
Laura Beth Stein
Tamara Hope Wolfson
Julie Anne Womack
The Master of Arts in Hebrew Literature will be presented to the following 11 students:
Eric L. Abbott
Nicole Frances Berne
Stephanie Nicole Crawley
Eliana Leah Fischel
Maya Yael Glasser
Andrue Jacob Kahn
Juliana Schnur Karol
Jesse Ellis Paikin
Tarlan Rahel Rabizadeh
Daniel S. Ross
Jade Anna Sank
Sunday, May 7, 2017 | 11 Iyar 5777 | 9 am
Congregation Emanu-El of the City of New York | Fifth Avenue at 65th Street, New York
Ordination Speakers:
Rabbi Joel Mosbacher ’98, D.Min. ’07, Senior Rabbi, Temple Shaaray Tefila, Manhattan
Rabbi Rachel Timoner ’09, Senior Rabbi, Congregation Beth Elohim, Brooklyn, NY
The Roger E. Joseph Prize will be presented to:
Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society (HIAS), Leading International Migration and Refugee Resettlement Agency in the U.S.
Award to be accepted by Mark Hetfield, President and CEO, HIAS
The following 10 students will be ordained as cantors:
Lucy Blake Batterman
Elaya Blaine Jenkins-Adelberg
Lindsay Dana Kanter
Sara Jennifer Kheel
Vladimir Lapin
Richard J. Newman
Jennifer N. Rueben
Jordan A. Shaner
Lilah Evonne Sugarman
Shanna Leigh Zell
The following 11 students will be ordained as rabbis:
Sarah Danielle DePaolo
Jason Eli Fenster
Joshua Ron Solomon Fixler
Charles Warren Foster
Scott David Gellman
Lisa D. Grant
Rachel Lynn Heaps
Gidon Benyamin Isaacs
Emily Rose Langowitz
Daniel Martin Moss
Lisa Anne Vinikoor
Our thanks to the Joseph Prize Endowment and the Joseph Family for their support of Ordination in New York
Sunday, May 14, 2017 | 18 Iyar 5777 | 10 am
Temple Emanuel of Beverly Hills | 8844 Burton Way, Beverly Hills, CA
Ordination Speaker:
Rabbi Dvora Weisberg ’11, Ph.D., Director, School of Rabbinical Studies; Professor of Rabbinics, Skirball Campus, HUC-JIR/Los Angeles
The following 13 students will be ordained as rabbis:
Daniel Kelman Alter
Emily Hyatt Cohen
Michael Geoffrey Cohen
Benjamin Aaron Fried
Jeremy Gimbel
Abram Ezra Goodstein
Lenette J. Herzog
Sarah Batya Joselow
Alexander M. Kress
Stacy Lynn Petersohn
Aaron Kyle Sataloff
Raina Lauren Siroty
Todd William Zinn
We gratefully acknowledge the support of the Dorothy Corwin Ordination Endowment Fund
Monday, May 15, 2017 | 19 Iyar 5777 | 4 pm
Temple Emanuel of Beverly Hills | 8844 Burton Way, Beverly Hills, CA
The Doctor of Humane Letters, honoris causa, will be presented to:
Charles Marc Edelsberg, Ph.D., Graduation Speaker; Founding Executive Director Emeritus, Jim Joseph Foundation
The Master of Arts in Jewish Nonprofit Management will be presented to the following 7 students:
Jamie Evan Cohen
David G. Cohn
Julia Elisabeth Hubner
Sasha Beth Kopp
Amy Lisa Mendelsohn
Ilana Beth Rabin
Aaron Kyle Sataloff
The Master of Arts in Jewish Education will be presented to the following 5 students:
Julie Lauren Bressler
Sasha Beth Kopp
Adam William Cohen Lutz
Elana Rose Nemitoff
Eric D. Rosenstein
The Master of Arts in Hebrew Letters will be presented to the following 11 students:
Liora Esther Alban
Alexis Nicole Erdheim
Avi B. Fine
Daniel Moss Freedman
Robert Paul Friedman
Lillian Sarah Kowalski
Sarah Elizabeth Rosenbaum
Ira Saul Rosenberg
Leah H. Sternberg
Erik Lee Uriarte
Bryan Stephen Zive
Saturday, May 20, 2017 | 24 Iyar 5777 | 9 am
Plum Street Temple | 720 Plum Street, Cincinnati
Ordination Speaker:
Rabbi Julie Schwartz ’86, Certified Supervisor of Clinical Pastoral Education; Adjunct Associate Professor of Human Relations; Director of the Stein Program, HUC-JIR/Cincinnati
The following 9 students will be ordained as rabbis:
Pauline Joanne Berg
Allison Brooke Cohen
Lindsey Rebekah Danziger
Noah Scott Ferro
Max Reuben Miller
Rachael Klein Miller
A. Tobiah Pillsbury
Samuel Robert Pollak
Simon Lewis Stratford
Sunday, May 21, 2017 | 25 Iyar 5777 | 2 pm
Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion | S.H. and Helen R. Scheuer Chapel | 3101 Clifton Avenue, Cincinnati
The Doctor of Humane Letters, honoris causa, will be presented to:
Patty Gerstenblith, Ph.D., J.D., Graduation Speaker; Distinguished Research Professor of Law, DePaul University
Rabbi Barry Kogan ’71, Ph.D., Clarence and Robert Efroymson Professor of Philosophy and Jewish Religious Thought, HUC-JIR/Cincinnati
The Master of Philosophy in Judaic, Hebraic, and Cognate Studies will be presented to the following 3 students:
Teppei Kato
Jared Wesson Saltz
Mark David Shaffer
The Master of Arts in Hebrew Letters will be presented to the following 8 students:
Adam C. Bellows
Samuel Chaim Kaye
Jennifer I. Maggin
Sara Margaret Otero
A. Tobiah Pillsbury
Aaron Abraham Rozovsky
Simone Amber Schicker
Benjamin Daniel Zober
The Master Arts in Jewish Studies will be presented to the following 4 students:
Keith Scott Belden
Mark David Goldstein
Joseph B. Mangano
Lev Rooks-Rapport