Rejoicing in Torah This Simchat Torah
Rejoicing in Torah This Simchat Torah

Greetings,

 

As the fall festivals move toward the climax of Simchat Torah, we share with you the latest news on how our students and alumni bring a core value of social justice into the world every day. As we approach Simchat Torah, we invite you read, enjoy and share these insights into the meaning of celebrating and living Torah.  

 

In case you missed it, please read my piece in The Jerusalem PostRadical Innovation and the Jewish Future

 

For resources and more on Simchat Torah and Shmini Atzeret, please visit ReformJudaism.org and view the Simchat Torah Social Justice Guide.

 

Chag Sameach,

Rabbi Rachel Sabath Beit-Halachmi, Ph.D.

National Director of Recruitment and Admissions and President’s Scholar

Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion

 


