HUC-JIR Announces the Class of 2020 / 5780

Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion (HUC-JIR), North America’s premier institution of Jewish higher education and the center for professional leadership development of Reform Judaism, will bestow 145 degrees at virtual ceremonies on the Class of 2020's cadre of new Jewish professional leaders for the Reform Movement. Distinguished communal and civic leaders and alumni were awarded honorary degrees and prizes in recognition of their service to Reform congregations and North American Jewry, and in honor of their humanitarian work.
The College-Institute will award 145 degrees and certificates:
29 rabbis consecreated in Cincinnati, Los Angeles, and New York;
7 cantors consecreated in New York;
1 Doctor of Philosophy degree in Judaic, Hebraic, and Cognate Studies;
4 Doctor of Ministry degrees;
20 Master of Arts degrees in Hebrew Letters;
13 Master of Arts degrees in Hebrew Literature;
7 Master of Arts degrees in Sacred Music;
7 Master of Arts degrees in Jewish Education;
2 Master of Arts degrees in Jewish Studies;
2 Master of Arts degrees in Religious Education;
14 Master of Arts degrees in Religious Education, Executive Program;
10 Master of Arts degrees in Jewish Nonprofit Management;
1 Master of Philosophy degrees in Judaic, Hebraic, and Cognate Studies;
5 Master of Science in Organizational Leadership and Innovation;
4 Certificates in Jewish Organizational Leadership;
7 Master of Sacred Music degrees; and
12 Sugiyot Chayim Certificates for The Blaustein Center for Spiritual Counseling.
All degrees granted upon completion of all requirements.
(To be presented at 2021 Graduation Ceremonies)
Doctor of Humane Letters, honoris causa / New York
Amy Gutmann, Ph.D., President, University of Pennsylvania; Christopher H. Browne Distinguished Professor of Political Science in the School of Arts and Sciences; Professor of Communication in the Annenberg School for Communication
Doctor of Humane Letters, honoris causa / Los Angeles
Toni Reinis, Co-founder of SOVA; Legislation and Public Policy Advocate, California Homeless and Housing Coalition; Co-founder and Former Executive Director of New Directions, Inc.
Doctors of Humane Letters, honoris causa / Cincinnati
Eric Foner, Ph.D., DeWitt Clinton Professor Emeritus of History, Columbia University
Rabbi Samuel K. Joseph, Ph.D., Professor Emeritus, HUC-JIR/Cincinnati
Doctor of Humane Letters, honoris causa / Jerusalem
Sidra DeKoven Ezrahi, Ph.D., Director Emeritus, Institute for Contemporary Jewry, The Hebrew University
(To be presented at 2021 Ordination Ceremony)
Sara J. Bloomfield, Director, United States Holocaust Memorial Museum
(Ordination Ceremony postponed due to COVID-19)
(Presented November 14, 2019)
David Barak-Gorodetsky
Mori (Mordechai) Li-Dar
Binyamin Daniel Minich
Dahlia Shaham
Devorah Shoua-Haim
Olya Weinstein
Shlomo Yehuda Zagman
Sarah Melissa Berman
Deena Joy Gottlieb
Thalia Naomi Halpert Rodis
Jessica Leah Kerman
Jennifer Elizabeth Mager
Rena Singer
Liora Esther Alban
Meir C. Bargeron
Noah A.L. Diamondstein
Calvin Sebastian Dox-DaCosta
Nora Elizabeth E. Feinstein
Daniel Moss Freedman
Sarah Elizabeth Rosenbaum
Benjamin A. Altshuler
Benjamin Geoffrey Azriel
Yael K. Dadoun
Alicia Harris
Robert Aaron Gleisser
Natalie Louise Shribman
Caroline Rachel Sim
Michael Ephraim Weiss
Austin Maxwell Zoot
(Ordination Ceremony postponed due to COVID-19)
Tobias B. Glaser
Alexandra Marie Kurland
Amelia Lavranchuk
Meara Ilene Lebovitz
Danielle Lea Rodnizki
Emily Clare Simkin
Robert David Wittner
Interfaith Doctor of Ministry in Pastoral Care
Matthew J. Grimes
Michele Ellise Lenke
Marcos Antonio Miranda
Evan Lee Zazula
Master of Arts in Hebrew Literature
Emily Rebecca Aronson
Jeffrey Alan Dreifus
Joshua Aaron Gischner
Vanessa Morgan Harper
Janet Shelley Katz
Erin Binder Kurland
Ariel Dina Milan-Polisar
Preston Dean Neimeiser
Andrew Samuel Oberstein
Rachael Ann Nicole Pass
Kylynn Guenevere Mary Perdue-Bronson
Zachary Allan Plesent
Danielle Erica Weisbrot
Master of Arts in Religious Education
Amelia Lavranchuk
Daniel Dolph Reichenbach
Master of Arts in Religious Education, Executive Program
Miriam S. Berk
Sarah Michal DeWoskin
Roberta Franco Glick
Maxwell Richmon Hendrix
Amy Beth Hertz
Benjamin David Mazur
Deborah L. Morin
Wendy D. Pein
David Jonathan Perolman
Eran Rosenberg
Heather Brooke Rosenthal
Jennifer Cheryl Weiner
Susan B. Wexler
Mia Suzanne Zimman
Master of Sacred Music
Olivia Paige Brodsky
Shani Cohen
David Warren Fair
Daniel Joseph Geigerman
Ilana Kate Goldman
Stefano Lorenzo Iacono
Lianna Sage Mendelson
Master of Arts in Hebrew Letters
Megan Ilana Brumer
Elias Luis Ivone Chajet
Scott Ethan Goldberg
Esther Sarah Jilovsky
Sarah Alicia Moody
Rachel Ann Rothstein
Ariel Ezekiel Zitny
Sofia Louisa Zway
Master of Arts in Jewish Education
Michelle Erin Blumenthal
Tamara Ellyse Cohen
Sasha Dominguez
Erin Samantha Levine
Andrea Rose McNellis
Elana Sara Rabishaw
Brett Charles Weisman
Master of Arts in Jewish Nonprofit Management
Tamara Ellyse Cohen
Sasha Dominguez
Maryn Shelby Gordon
Hannah Evelyn Leib
Erin Samantha Levine
Andrea Rose McNellis
Taylor Aryn Millman
Elliana Frieda Rao
Rebecca Beryl Sachs
Aviva Chana Symons
Master of Science in Organizational Leadership and Innovation
Edden Leigh Dembsky
Monica Rachael Edelman
Michael Craig Gropper
Spencer Todd Hirsch
Joel Ross Swedlove
Certificate in Jewish Organizational Leadership
Michelle Erin Blumenthal
Daniel Moss Freedman
Scott Ethan Goldberg
Will Hall
Doctor of Philosophy in Judaic, Hebraic, and Cognate Studies
John C. Johnson
Master of Philosophy in Judaic, Hebraic, and Cognate Studies
Chelsea Ann Simon
Master of Arts in Hebrew Letters
Jason Samuel Cook
Libby Louise Fisher
Deborah Samantha Novak Goldberg
William Paxton Hall, Jr.
Jonathan Lee Jackson
Ross Zadoc Levy
Zoe Mira McCoon
Shmuel Polin
Taylor Ann Poslosky
Samantha Frances Schauvaney
Annalisa Grimes Stryer
Yair S. Walton
Master of Arts in Jewish Studies
Amichai Levy
Devin G. Olachea
(Honorary degrees to be presented at 2021 Graduation and Ordination Ceremonies)
HUC-JIR alumni were awarded honorary Doctorates of Divinity, Music, Jewish Religious Education, and Jewish Nonprofit Management, as well as the Graduate Medallion, in recognition of their 25 years of distinguished professional service.
Rabbinical Alumni – Doctor of Divinity, honoris causa
Camille Shira Angel
Leslie Paulette Bergson
Mark Bloom
Jeffrey Scott Clopper
Sandra J. Cohen
Heidi Barron Coretz
Stacia Deutsch
James E. Egolf
Jennifer B. Flatté
Lisa S. Greene
Johanna Michelle Hershenson
Shira H. Joseph
Stephen Kahn
Elliott Adam Kleinman
Marc Aaron Kline
Benjamin Martin Levy
Valerie Lieber
Steven Stark Lowenstein
Sharon Young Marcus
Barbara Metzinger
Kenneth Daniel Milhander
Michael Lawrence Moskowitz
Andrew Marc Paley
Stephen B. Roberts
Rachel Sabath Beit-Halachmi
Judith Schindler
Burt E. Schuman
Susan Silverman
Joel Lee Sisenwine
Richard Michael Steinberg
Robyn Hedy Tsesarsky
Amy Coben Weiss
Richard Winer
Stephanie Wolfe
Debbie Friedman School of Sacred Music Cantorial Alumni – Doctor of Music, honoris causa
Jennifer R. Bern-Vogel
Joel Matthew Colman
Erik Lee Contzius
Ilene Keys
Rogerio F. Marx
Judith A. Seplowin
School of Education Alumni - Doctor of Jewish Religious Education, honoris causa
Susan Ellen Cosden, RJE
Andrea B. Gardenhour
Aviva Miriam Levin, RJE
Amy Grossblatt Pessah
Zelikow School of Jewish Nonprofit Management Alumni – Doctor of Jewish Nonprofit Management, honoris causa
Mindee Stein Fredman
Aaron Benjamin Levinson
Andrea Milens
Lee Bryant Rosenfield
Pines School of Graduate Studies Medallion
Stephen J. Andrews