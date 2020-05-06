HUC-JIR Announces the Class of 2020 / 5780

Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion (HUC-JIR), North America’s premier institution of Jewish higher education and the center for professional leadership development of Reform Judaism, will bestow 145 degrees at virtual ceremonies on the Class of 2020's cadre of new Jewish professional leaders for the Reform Movement. Distinguished communal and civic leaders and alumni were awarded honorary degrees and prizes in recognition of their service to Reform congregations and North American Jewry, and in honor of their humanitarian work.

The College-Institute will award 145 degrees and certificates:

29 rabbis consecreated in Cincinnati, Los Angeles, and New York;

7 cantors consecreated in New York;

1 Doctor of Philosophy degree in Judaic, Hebraic, and Cognate Studies;

4 Doctor of Ministry degrees;

20 Master of Arts degrees in Hebrew Letters;

13 Master of Arts degrees in Hebrew Literature;

7 Master of Arts degrees in Sacred Music;

7 Master of Arts degrees in Jewish Education;

2 Master of Arts degrees in Jewish Studies;

2 Master of Arts degrees in Religious Education;

14 Master of Arts degrees in Religious Education, Executive Program;

10 Master of Arts degrees in Jewish Nonprofit Management;

1 Master of Philosophy degrees in Judaic, Hebraic, and Cognate Studies;

5 Master of Science in Organizational Leadership and Innovation;

4 Certificates in Jewish Organizational Leadership;

7 Master of Sacred Music degrees; and

12 Sugiyot Chayim Certificates for The Blaustein Center for Spiritual Counseling.

All degrees granted upon completion of all requirements.

Honorary Degrees

(To be presented at 2021 Graduation Ceremonies)

Doctor of Humane Letters, honoris causa / New York

Amy Gutmann, Ph.D., President, University of Pennsylvania; Christopher H. Browne Distinguished Professor of Political Science in the School of Arts and Sciences; Professor of Communication in the Annenberg School for Communication

Doctor of Humane Letters, honoris causa / Los Angeles

Toni Reinis, Co-founder of SOVA; Legislation and Public Policy Advocate, California Homeless and Housing Coalition; Co-founder and Former Executive Director of New Directions, Inc.

Doctors of Humane Letters, honoris causa / Cincinnati

Eric Foner, Ph.D., DeWitt Clinton Professor Emeritus of History, Columbia University

Rabbi Samuel K. Joseph, Ph.D., Professor Emeritus, HUC-JIR/Cincinnati

Doctor of Humane Letters, honoris causa / Jerusalem

Sidra DeKoven Ezrahi, Ph.D., Director Emeritus, Institute for Contemporary Jewry, The Hebrew University

Roger E. Joseph Prize

(To be presented at 2021 Ordination Ceremony)

Sara J. Bloomfield, Director, United States Holocaust Memorial Museum

Rabbinical Class of 2020

(Ordination Ceremony postponed due to COVID-19)

JERUSALEM

(Presented November 14, 2019)

David Barak-Gorodetsky

Mori (Mordechai) Li-Dar

Binyamin Daniel Minich

Dahlia Shaham

Devorah Shoua-Haim

Olya Weinstein

Shlomo Yehuda Zagman

NEW YORK

Sarah Melissa Berman

Deena Joy Gottlieb

Thalia Naomi Halpert Rodis

Jessica Leah Kerman

Jennifer Elizabeth Mager

Rena Singer

LOS ANGELES

Liora Esther Alban

Meir C. Bargeron

Noah A.L. Diamondstein

Calvin Sebastian Dox-DaCosta

Nora Elizabeth E. Feinstein

Daniel Moss Freedman

Sarah Elizabeth Rosenbaum

CINCINNATI

Benjamin A. Altshuler

Benjamin Geoffrey Azriel

Yael K. Dadoun

Alicia Harris

Robert Aaron Gleisser

Natalie Louise Shribman

Caroline Rachel Sim

Michael Ephraim Weiss

Austin Maxwell Zoot

Cantorial Class of 2020

NEW YORK

(Ordination Ceremony postponed due to COVID-19)

Tobias B. Glaser

Alexandra Marie Kurland

Amelia Lavranchuk

Meara Ilene Lebovitz

Danielle Lea Rodnizki

Emily Clare Simkin

Robert David Wittner

Graduation

NEW YORK

Interfaith Doctor of Ministry in Pastoral Care

Matthew J. Grimes

Michele Ellise Lenke

Marcos Antonio Miranda

Evan Lee Zazula

Master of Arts in Hebrew Literature

Emily Rebecca Aronson

Jeffrey Alan Dreifus

Joshua Aaron Gischner

Vanessa Morgan Harper

Janet Shelley Katz

Erin Binder Kurland

Ariel Dina Milan-Polisar

Preston Dean Neimeiser

Andrew Samuel Oberstein

Rachael Ann Nicole Pass

Kylynn Guenevere Mary Perdue-Bronson

Zachary Allan Plesent

Danielle Erica Weisbrot

Master of Arts in Religious Education

Amelia Lavranchuk

Daniel Dolph Reichenbach

Master of Arts in Religious Education, Executive Program

Miriam S. Berk

Sarah Michal DeWoskin

Roberta Franco Glick

Maxwell Richmon Hendrix

Amy Beth Hertz

Benjamin David Mazur

Deborah L. Morin

Wendy D. Pein

David Jonathan Perolman

Eran Rosenberg

Heather Brooke Rosenthal

Jennifer Cheryl Weiner

Susan B. Wexler

Mia Suzanne Zimman

Master of Sacred Music

Olivia Paige Brodsky

Shani Cohen

David Warren Fair

Daniel Joseph Geigerman

Ilana Kate Goldman

Stefano Lorenzo Iacono

Lianna Sage Mendelson

LOS ANGELES

Master of Arts in Hebrew Letters

Megan Ilana Brumer

Elias Luis Ivone Chajet

Scott Ethan Goldberg

Esther Sarah Jilovsky

Sarah Alicia Moody

Rachel Ann Rothstein

Ariel Ezekiel Zitny

Sofia Louisa Zway

Master of Arts in Jewish Education

Michelle Erin Blumenthal

Tamara Ellyse Cohen

Sasha Dominguez

Erin Samantha Levine

Andrea Rose McNellis

Elana Sara Rabishaw

Brett Charles Weisman

Master of Arts in Jewish Nonprofit Management

Tamara Ellyse Cohen

Sasha Dominguez

Maryn Shelby Gordon

Hannah Evelyn Leib

Erin Samantha Levine

Andrea Rose McNellis

Taylor Aryn Millman

Elliana Frieda Rao

Rebecca Beryl Sachs

Aviva Chana Symons

Master of Science in Organizational Leadership and Innovation

Edden Leigh Dembsky

Monica Rachael Edelman

Michael Craig Gropper

Spencer Todd Hirsch

Joel Ross Swedlove

Certificate in Jewish Organizational Leadership

Michelle Erin Blumenthal

Daniel Moss Freedman

Scott Ethan Goldberg

Will Hall

CINCINNATI

Doctor of Philosophy in Judaic, Hebraic, and Cognate Studies

John C. Johnson

Master of Philosophy in Judaic, Hebraic, and Cognate Studies

Chelsea Ann Simon

Master of Arts in Hebrew Letters

Jason Samuel Cook

Libby Louise Fisher

Deborah Samantha Novak Goldberg

William Paxton Hall, Jr.

Jonathan Lee Jackson

Ross Zadoc Levy

Zoe Mira McCoon

Shmuel Polin

Taylor Ann Poslosky

Samantha Frances Schauvaney

Annalisa Grimes Stryer

Yair S. Walton

Master of Arts in Jewish Studies

Amichai Levy

Devin G. Olachea

HONORING OUR ALUMNI

(Honorary degrees to be presented at 2021 Graduation and Ordination Ceremonies)

HUC-JIR alumni were awarded honorary Doctorates of Divinity, Music, Jewish Religious Education, and Jewish Nonprofit Management, as well as the Graduate Medallion, in recognition of their 25 years of distinguished professional service.

Rabbinical Alumni – Doctor of Divinity, honoris causa

Camille Shira Angel

Leslie Paulette Bergson

Mark Bloom

Jeffrey Scott Clopper

Sandra J. Cohen

Heidi Barron Coretz

Stacia Deutsch

James E. Egolf

Jennifer B. Flatté

Lisa S. Greene

Johanna Michelle Hershenson

Shira H. Joseph

Stephen Kahn

Elliott Adam Kleinman

Marc Aaron Kline

Benjamin Martin Levy

Valerie Lieber

Steven Stark Lowenstein

Sharon Young Marcus

Barbara Metzinger

Kenneth Daniel Milhander

Michael Lawrence Moskowitz

Andrew Marc Paley

Stephen B. Roberts

Rachel Sabath Beit-Halachmi

Judith Schindler

Burt E. Schuman

Susan Silverman

Joel Lee Sisenwine

Richard Michael Steinberg

Robyn Hedy Tsesarsky

Amy Coben Weiss

Richard Winer

Stephanie Wolfe

Debbie Friedman School of Sacred Music Cantorial Alumni – Doctor of Music, honoris causa

Jennifer R. Bern-Vogel

Joel Matthew Colman

Erik Lee Contzius

Ilene Keys

Rogerio F. Marx

Judith A. Seplowin

School of Education Alumni - Doctor of Jewish Religious Education, honoris causa

Susan Ellen Cosden, RJE

Andrea B. Gardenhour

Aviva Miriam Levin, RJE

Amy Grossblatt Pessah

Zelikow School of Jewish Nonprofit Management Alumni – Doctor of Jewish Nonprofit Management, honoris causa

Mindee Stein Fredman

Aaron Benjamin Levinson

Andrea Milens

Lee Bryant Rosenfield

Pines School of Graduate Studies Medallion

Stephen J. Andrews