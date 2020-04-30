After Death/Acharei Mot, Be Holy/Kedoshim Tehiyu

Rabbi Nancy Wiener, D.Min.

Dr. Paul and Trudy Steinberg Chair in Human Relations; Founding Director, Jacob and Hilda Blaustein Center for Pastoral Counseling at HUC-JIR/New York

Most years Jews around the world read these two Torah portions and receive these messages on separate, consecutive weeks. This year we read it all this week, this Shabbat. Each portion, in and of itself, is full and rich; together, while their messages interweave, the sheer volume is overwhelming. There are too many details, too many conditions, too many dangers and opportunities to take in all at once. Together these parashiyot speak to two of our biggest challenges: reengaging with life in the wake of death and loss and living a life of holiness. The answers these portions offer have a special poignancy for us at this juncture, when we are living through the losses, uncertainty and looming threat of Covid-19. Surrounded by the spectre of the sick and the dying, we also find we are living in a world that is proscribed, cut off from in-person human interactions.

Like Aaron finding himself in mourning for his sons, immediately following the ordination ritual he had shared with them, none of us anticipated finding ourselves in a reality that makes dying, illness, death and our own mortality impossible to ignore. Like Aaron whose imagined future went up in smoke with his sons, we have watched our immediate plans and much of the short and long-term plans we held for ourselves and our communities seemingly vanish before our eyes. Like Aaron and the entire Israelite community, we find ourselves humbled by circumstances and the recognition of all that is out of our control.

The fusion of these two portions into one week’s reading gives us an opportunity to consider how living a life of holiness is possible at every age and stage of our lives. In all circumstances, including those when we feel depleted or disconnected from life as we have known it, we can aspire to live lives of holiness. Aaron and the Israelites can serve as models as we try to move forward.

After the death/Acharei Mot of his two sons, Aaron felt ill-equipped to carry out his priestly responsibilities. Nonetheless, Moses offered Aaron a brief synopsis of the rituals that he would lead to affirm the on-going relationships he himself, each Israelite and the community-at-large had with God and each other. Moses offered Aaron a vision of himself that he could not access in his grief, a vision of the priest who would fulfill the people’s desire to draw near to God, the priest who would accompany them through life’s joys, sorrows and times of transition. by bringing to the altar their guilt, sin and atonement offerings, as well as their offerings of well-being, peace and gratitude.

As we find ourselves cut off from engaging with the world in the myriad ways that we normally do, as we feel the weight of our own, our community’s and our country’s losses, we, like Aaron, may have trouble remembering or relating to our former selves. What a gift we might offer each other by sharing our visions (and memories) of the vibrancy of the lives we anticipate our friends and loved ones bringing to fruition once this period is over.

The parsha offers us further guidance through the details of how the Israelites, managed to move forward. Shaken. after witnessing the sudden deaths of Aaron’s sons, the Israelites needed reassurance that the desires they had shared with Nadav and Abihu, to draw near to God and to be holy, were still acceptable and good for them to hold. The ascent of Aaron’s two remaining sons assured them that they could maintain their relationship with God through their ritual offerings. However, bringing offerings to the altar involved but a fraction of their waking hours. The bulk of their time, like ours, focused on more mundane activities--making a living, caring for loved ones, interacting with others beyond their own households in the broader community.

The remainder of this double portion, offered the Israelites prescriptions for holy living that required nothing more than engagement in seemingly normal activities.

In the fog of experiencing a loss, they might have focused on merely surviving, But, the text makes clear that living is more than surviving. It is more than breathing and going through the motions. The opening words of this week’s second Torah portion, Kedoshim Tehiyu, you shall be holy, articulate a hope, an aspiration for what life can be. In law after law, in detail after detail, the second half of Acharei Mot and all of Kedoshim lay down the building blocks for the average Israelite to engage in holy living. The foundation of holy living was recognizing that as God is holy, each and every Israelite, each and every human, created in God’s image, could aspire to live a holy life. No matter the sphere of activity—sex, money, business, neighborly conversations, legal matters, you name it—a holy interaction was possible. Every moment of every day was an opportunity to honor life, respect the humanity of others and the uniqueness and holiness of God.

In the proscribed worlds that we currently inhabit, the messages Moses imparted to the Israelites can serve as a lodestar for us. You shall be holy/Kedoshim tehiyu, as Rabbi Yeshayahu Leibovitz taught, are not descriptive but prescriptive. Humans, unlike God, are not holy by nature and cannot know that whatever we do is embued with holiness. Instead, every one of us has the potential to live a holy life. Our success in doing so depends on us. Each of our choices and actions matters. As individuals and as a community, we have the capacity to recognize our limitations, nurture the inclinations that are beneficial and curb those that may be hurtful or destructive. As it was for our Israelite ancestors, so it is for us, this is our life long task, no matter the circumstances in which we find ourselves. From the most seemingly banal interaction with someone we don’t know who is delivering food to our home or answering a phone at a telemedicine clinic to the most profound expressions of love and concern we offer those we hold dearest, we can rise to the promise and the challenge of Kedoshim tehiyu. By expressing our gratitude and confessing our mistakes to God and the people in our lives, by pausing to consider whether or not our words or actions will reflect respect for each person’s humanity, today and everyday we can live lives of holiness.