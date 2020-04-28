Stories from the Field: Sarah DeWoskin

Sarah DeWoskin

Director and Founder of LEV Children’s Museum

Based in Cooper City, Florida

Currently a student in Cohort 7 of the Executive M.A. Program in Jewish Education at HUC-JIR

Sarah DeWoskin is the Director and Founder of LEV Children’s Museum. Sarah has been a Jewish Educator in various settings for the last 20 years, and has worked with children since she was a child. Passionate about continuously exploring her own Jewish journey, she is currently a student in HUC-JIR’s Executive Master’s program for Jewish Education. Sarah has worked in Jewish preschools, supplementary schools, youth groups, camps, and more. Through LEV, she is following her inner voice to create an innovative concept for engagement and education for Jewish families in South Florida and beyond. Sarah is married to a reform Rabbi and together they are raising three active children.

About a year and a half ago, I founded a non-profit called LEV Children’s Museum, which is a mobile children’s museum built in tiny homes on wheels, immersed in Jewish culture. We recently constructed our first tiny home unit, which we began piloting here in South Florida a few months ago. LEV, which means heart in Hebrew, is also an acronym for Learn Engage Venture. LEV is a vehicle to literally and physically meet people where they are. Its portability allows us to collaborate with institutions and to connect with families out in the community…at parks, craft fairs, birthday parties and more.

As the coronavirus pandemic grew and it became clear people would be inside their homes looking for engagement, I started processing how LEV could be a unique resource to families in a way that is in line with our mission. I wanted to find ways that we could still meet people where they are currently.

One very important factor at the forefront of my mind was the fact that, with all the amazing resources we are providing parents, most add to the kids’ already overloaded screen-time. So it was important to me that whatever I offer leads to parents and kids engaging together in creative activities, coated in Jewish learning, off-screen. The other important piece was that families can take part in the activities using things found around their homes.

I started something called LEVing Together, which is a series of virtual interactives. I have been putting out weekly schedules that describe each activity. The interactive videos are either posted or go live on our Facebook page at 11am EST on the scheduled dates. The videos then remain on LEV’s page so parents can pull them up whenever they are looking for something to do with their kids. Each interactive brings out different educational discussions, based on holidays, Hebrew words, values, Israel or anything else. Activities thus far have included a nature walk, canvas art, baking, Passover bingo, outdoor creations, acts of kindness, and the list goes on. I have publicized these interactives through my own social media, LEV's Facebook page and through various educator platforms to get the resources out to families all over the country.

Below are some testimonials from people who have written in about LEVing Together:

"We made challah today after watching your LEV video. Many thanks from us. The challah was delicious!"

"Thanks for inspiring my challah making lesson with my students. I loved all of the aspects your incorporated during the steps."

"The videos are great! Your enthusiasm and the way you explain everything is so amazing. Bella can't take her eyes off the screen. The activity was simple and we had all the ingredients!"

"Kids LOVE this! We can't wait for LEV's next lesson."

"So cool! We are enjoying all the LEV activities you’re lining up for us. Thank you!"

