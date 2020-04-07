 HUC-JIR/Cincinnati and American Jewish Archives Hold Virtual Seder for Students - Hebrew Union College - Jewish Institute of Religion
Home » News & Events » HUC-JIR/Cincinnati and American Jewish Archives Hold Virtual Seder for Students
Tuesday, April 7, 2020

On Wednesday, April 8, The Jacob Rader Marcus Center of the American Jewish Archives (AJA) and Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion (HUC-JIR), will be conducting virtual seders for HUC-JIR/Cincinnati students. Typically, rabbinical students would have been at their student pulpits leading Passover Seders in small communities, or participating in local communal seders.  But, “stay at home” restrictions meant many HUC-JIR students would be celebrating Passover alone.

Rabbi Jonathan L. Hecht, Ph.D. Dean, HUC-JIR/Cincinnati, and Dr. Gary P. Zola, Executive Director of the AJA, will each lead separate virtual seders from their homes with groups of students,  The American Jewish Archives is sponsoring the cost of special “Seder Meal Dinner Boxes" that each student will pick up – while maintaining “social distancing” at the AJA on Wednesday morning. This will enable students who are alone to have the ritual foods that they need for the Passover Seder. 

Dr. Zola and Rabbi Hecht look forward to celebrating Passover as a community, demonstrating innovative responses to the spiritual needs that arise in times of challenge. 


Founded in 1875, Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion is North America's leading institution of higher Jewish education and the academic, spiritual, and professional leadership development center of Reform Judaism. HUC-JIR educates leaders to serve North American and world Jewry as rabbis, cantors, educators, and nonprofit management professionals, and offers graduate programs to scholars and clergy of all faiths. With centers of learning in Cincinnati, Jerusalem, Los Angeles, and New York, HUC-JIR's scholarly resources comprise the renowned Klau Library, The Jacob Rader Marcus Center of the American Jewish Archives, museums, research institutes and centers, and academic publications. In partnership with the Union for Reform Judaism and the Central Conference of American Rabbis, HUC-JIR sustains the Reform Movement's congregations and professional and lay leaders. HUC-JIR's campuses invite the community to cultural and educational programs illuminating Jewish heritage and fostering interfaith and multiethnic understanding. www.huc.edu
