HUC-JIR/Cincinnati and American Jewish Archives Hold Virtual Seder for Students

On Wednesday, April 8, The Jacob Rader Marcus Center of the American Jewish Archives (AJA) and Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion (HUC-JIR), will be conducting virtual seders for HUC-JIR/Cincinnati students. Typically, rabbinical students would have been at their student pulpits leading Passover Seders in small communities, or participating in local communal seders. But, “stay at home” restrictions meant many HUC-JIR students would be celebrating Passover alone.

Rabbi Jonathan L. Hecht, Ph.D. Dean, HUC-JIR/Cincinnati, and Dr. Gary P. Zola, Executive Director of the AJA, will each lead separate virtual seders from their homes with groups of students, The American Jewish Archives is sponsoring the cost of special “Seder Meal Dinner Boxes" that each student will pick up – while maintaining “social distancing” at the AJA on Wednesday morning. This will enable students who are alone to have the ritual foods that they need for the Passover Seder.

Dr. Zola and Rabbi Hecht look forward to celebrating Passover as a community, demonstrating innovative responses to the spiritual needs that arise in times of challenge.