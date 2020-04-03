Application Deadline Extended to May 15, 2020

These are unique times in our history, with echoes of troubles we have weathered together before. Spending this much time social distancing takes its toll on us all. Many of us feel newly vulnerable in our work, our studies, and our assumptions about the plans we have made. These times of uncertainty may also be a chance to chart a new course in your life, to begin writing a new chapter.

Israeli author, David Grossman, writes of this global phenomenon as “a formative event. When it fades, new possibilities will emerge.” What new possibilities are available to you at this time? Grossman continues by writing that it’s possible that “a consciousness of life’s brevity and fragility will spur [you] to set a new order of priorities […] To understand that time – not money – is [your] most precious resource.”

Whether or not you have considered your career trajectory or furthering your education before, we invite you to think about it during this time. Perhaps now, more than before, it is time consider enrolling in a graduate program to advance your aspirations.

For those who may have that feeling, we have decided to re-open applications until May 15 for our School of Rabbinical Studies, the Debbie Friedman School of Sacred Music, the Zelikow School of Jewish Nonprofit Management, the School of Education, and the Pines School of Graduate Studies. We are prepared to run our programs online, if we must, and will hold our students and ourselves to the same high academic standards as always.

If you would like to talk about applying or get more information about our programs, please schedule some time with a member of our team to discuss your options, ask questions about what to expect or just make contact for future plans.

Though we are all practicing social distancing, we are not isolated. We are united by this experience and are keenly aware of how connected we are to one another. We encourage you to stay vigilant in your self-care and caring for those who depend on you. Though our office will be closed April 8-15 for Pesach, we encourage you to take advantage of this time and start an application or schedule time with us in the weeks and months ahead to address your questions, concerns and possible plans.

There is so much in your future. Let us prepare for it together.