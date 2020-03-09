Jennifer R. Harper, MDiv, DD, NCPsyA, Receives 2020 Helen Flanders Dunbar Memorial Award from the College of Pastoral Supervision and Psychotherapy

Jennifer R. Harper, MDiv, DD, NCPsyA, Director of the Interfaith Doctor of Ministry for Pastoral Ministry Program at the New York campus of Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion (HUC-JIR), received the 2020 Helen Flanders Dunbar Memorial Award from the College of Pastoral Supervision and Psychotherapy during their national conference in New York, New York, on February 28 – March 3, 2020. Harper presented the conference’s plenary address on March 1, entitled, “The HeART of Conversation, and Care.”

The College of Pastoral Supervision and Psychotherapy (CPSP) is an education, certifying, and membership organization for Pastoral Care professionals that promotes clinical training for clergy in the tradition of Anton Boisen’s philosophy and vision for clinical chaplaincy and pastoral care. The Dunbar Memorial Award recognizes significant contributions to the field of Clinical Pastoral Care and Counseling. CPSP shared, “The awardee has widened the door for those clergy who wish to embark on psychodynamic education, assessment, and treatment.”

Jennifer R. Harper, MDiv, DD, NCPsyA, has served a dedicated member of HUC-JIR’s Interfaith Doctor of Ministry faculty since 2008 and is now responsible for all aspects of the program, including supporting students, supervising faculty, recruitment, hiring, and planning. She is a practicing psychoanalyst and psychotherapist and serves in several leadership roles in the psychoanalytic world. Harper holds an M.Div. from Union Theological Seminary and Certificate in Psychoanalysis from the Westchester Institute for Training in Psychoanalysis and Psychotherapy.

The Interfaith Doctor of Ministry for Pastoral Ministry Program provides a unique opportunity to clergy and, in some cases, non-clergy of all faith groups to understand and respond to the variety of clinical problems encountered in ministry. Students who work in congregational, chaplaincy, counseling or community settings are offered coursework and clinical supervision with attention to the specific context of the pastoral relationship. To learn more about the program, click here or contact Jennifer R. Harper at jharper@huc.edu.