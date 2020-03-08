COVID-19 Update on AIPAC and People at High Risk

Date: March 8, 2020

To: HUC-JIR Community

From: Liz Squadron, Vice President of Strategic Initiatives and External Relations

As an increasing number of COVID-19 cases are reported, including within the Jewish community, we continue to monitor the situation. The health and wellbeing of the HUC community remains our priority and we are grateful to everyone for their help in maintaining a healthy and safe environment on our campuses and in our communities.

Please continue to consult HUC’s COVID-19 website on an ongoing basis for periodic updates and important information.

AIPAC Conference Attendees

Based on the most recent information, two New York residents and one Los Angeles resident who attended the AIPAC conference in Washington, DC have subsequently tested positive for COVID-19. According to the DC Department of Health, these individuals were not symptomatic while attending the conference. The DC Department of Health shared the following:

Based on our investigation thus far in collaboration with the New York State Department of Health (NYSDH), there is no identified risk to conference attendees at this time. All attendees and members of the public are urged to follow the well-established prevention tips like staying home if sick and calling ahead to a health provider if experiencing symptoms.

Several members of the HUC community attended this conference, and we all share concern for their wellbeing. Following the current NTDH guidelines, conference attendees will not need to self-isolate, unless you know you were in contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19. In this case, we recommend you self-isolate for 14 days. Please refer to self-isolation guidance on our website.

High Risk and Special Populations

We also call your attention to the most recent CDC update regarding high risk and special populations. If you are at higher risk for serious illness from COVID-19 because of your age or because you have a serious long-term health problem, it is extra important for you to take actions to reduce your risk of getting sick with the disease. We will work with you, where possible, to ensure you can do your work from home. Please be in touch with your dean or supervisor.

Thank you for doing your part in ensuring your health and the wellbeing of our community. We will continue to be in touch with you as we monitor this situation.

Liz Squadron

Vice President of Strategic Initiatives and External Relations

Chair, Emergency Management Team