Students: Planning for Remote Teaching and Learning with Zoom and Sakai

MEMO

TO: HUC-JIR Students

FROM: John Bruggeman, Chief Technology Officer

RE: Planning for Remote Teaching and Learning with Zoom and Sakai

Date: March 5, 2020

In the event that it becomes impossible for faculty to teach and/or students to attend classes on-campus for some period of time this semester due to the coronavirus, we will rely on our online learning tools, Zoom and Sakai, for teaching and learning at HUC-JIR.

At the College-Institute, we already rely heavily on Zoom, our videoconference and audioconference solution that enables communication across virtually all mobile devices, desktop computers, and video-enabled classrooms.

In the event that we need to host classes on a given campus via Zoom, the IT department will create a Zoom room for each physical classroom. Class schedules will remain the same, with classes meeting at the same day and time, but they will meet remotely via Zoom, rather than in a physical classroom.

In such a scenario, we will use Sakai to post and distribute course content, communicate with students, and collect and return assignments.

Current Zoom Protocol

For now, we will continue to follow our existing protocol for using Zoom video calls for class or administrative purposes.

If students are unable to attend a class on campus, students first need to contact the instructor to request the approval to join the class remotely. The instructor then will fill out an online video conference request form at least 24 hours in advance of the class.

Why is 24 hours’ notice needed? If the class does not meet in a classroom with the proper video technology, the class will have to be relocated. In addition, we want to make sure we have the staff available to support the video call and ensure that the class runs smoothly.

If students are unable to attend a class and there is not sufficient time for the instructor to set up a Zoom call, students can join the class by calling a classmate’s cell phone and using Facetime or a speaker phone. Cell phone technology also can be used to record a class for students who are ill and unable to join a class remotely.

If you have any questions, please email desupport@huc.edu.

The IT staff is here to help:

John Bruggeman or Shane Sampson in Cincinnati

Larry Albin or Edgar Rivera in New York

Moses Ball or Andrew Durbin in Los Angeles

John Bruggeman

Chief Technology Officer

Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion