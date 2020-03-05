Executive Masters Student Jane Tuv Brings Creative Energy to Jewish Educational Leadership

Jane Tuv and fellow students in the eighth cohort of the Executive M.A. Program in Jewish Education at Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion (HUC-JIR) are expanding their capacity for imagination and risk-taking as they build momentum in their roles as Jewish educational leaders. Designed for educational leaders with at least five years of leadership experience, the Executive M.A. Program offers students the opportunity to broaden repertoires of thinking and educating by deepening their educational leadership skills with a unique focus on creative thinking and action. In this 24-month program, students pursue their graduate degree to apply sophisticated, rigorous academic studies that enrich the communities they serve.

Tuv, one of fifteen students who comprise Cohort 8, is an award-winning early childhood educator and community builder, with nearly a decade of experience in program development and Russian-speaking Jewish family engagement. Currently, Tuv is the RSJ Engagement Officer at PJ Library of the Harold Grinspoon Foundation, supporting local and national organizations in developing meaningful RSJ family engagement initiatives. She has worked in numerous Jewish organizations, including the Marks JCH of Bensonhurst, Temple Shaaray Tefila, and Manny Cantor Center, and has served as director of programs for Russian-speaking children and families at the Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan's Generation R department since 2012. Tuv is the founding director of Arlekino Theater Troupe, a performing and fine arts program that connects children of Soviet émigrés to Jewish heritage through cultural arts and Kinder Klub, a Queensbased early childhood program dedicated to exposing young RSJ families to Jewish holidays, traditions, and values. She holds a B.A. in Communications and Media Studies from Fordham University. Fellow members of the cohort serve in a wide range of Jewish educational settings across North America, including early childhood, camping, congregational education, Israel education, and central agencies.

Dr. Lesley Litman, Director of the Executive M.A. Program, stated, “We look forward to nurturing our students through interactive, engaging learning and customized mentoring that is immediately applicable in their work. We are witnessing their deepened leadership capacities, hearing their unique voices as leaders, and getting a taste of how they are shaping the future of Jewish education in North America.”

Students kicked off their studies in Cincinnati with a deep dive into the cohort experience with Dr. Miriam Heller Stern, National Director of the School of Education; Dr. Sam Joseph, Eleanor Sinsheimer Distinguished Service Professor of Jewish Education and Leadership Development; and Aaron Henne, artistic director of theatre dybbuk. Together, they explored their upcoming journey in the Executive M.A. Program, their potential, and their aspirations through reflection, Jewish text, and drama. Dr. Litman and the Executive M.A. Program’s four clinical faculty mentors guided students in building a unique cohort culture through sharing each other’s talents and gifts, goalsetting, and shaping the group’s commitment to learn together.

In the Fall, Cohort 8 worked with the Jewish Studio Project in a three-day creativity-themed intensive, where students engaged in a variety of arts-based activities to deepen their practices of reflection, communication, risk-taking and interpretation of Jewish texts. This work was then integrated into a series of courses that included arts as pedagogic strategies, a model for professional learning and curricular design.

Most recently, the group returned from a ten-day intensive Israel seminar in which they encountered a broad range of narratives about life in Israel and returned home ready to craft their own philosophies of Israel education in their respective settings. During the seminar, Executive M.A. Program students had the opportunity to go beyond the typical meeting between North Americans and Israelis through a deep arts-based encounter with their Israeli counterparts, students in the Rikma M.A. in Pluralism, Community, and Leadership in Jewish Education program at the Taube Family Campus in Jerusalem. Through the dual lenses of their roles as educational leaders in Israel and North America, they explored their shared values and their distinct perspectives through a collaborative creative project with world-renowned collage artist, Hanoch Piven.

Meet the students in Cohort 8 of the Executive M.A. Program:

Lisa Isen Baumal, Director of Youth Engagement, Holy Blossom Temple, Toronto

Lauren Belferder, Director of Youth Engagement, Temple Sinai, Roslyn, NY

Elizabeth Bloch, Director of Education, Congregation Bnai Torah, Atlanta, GA

Amanda Campbell, Educator, Temple Chai, Phoenix, AZ

Jennifer (Jenn) George, Program Manager, Ta'am Yisrael, Chicago, IL

Zoe Goldberg, BBYO Regional Director, Memphis, TN

Betsy Kachel, Director of Education, Temple Emanuel, Andover, MA

Carly Kastner, Director of Youth Engagement, Temple Kol Ami, Scottsdale, AZ

Sarit Katzew, Director of Education, Havurah of Middlebury, VT

Joie Magnone, Regional Advisor, NFTY Northeast, Union for Reform Judaism

Mary Passell, Director of Early Childhood Enter, Temple Chai, Phoenix, AZ

Jennifer Quick, Assistant Principal of the Miriam Browning Jewish Learning Center at Congregation Beth Israel in Houston, TX

Hannah Richman Kearney, Director of Havayah, The Teen Community at TBE, Wellesley, MA

Robin Sheridan, Director of Beth Emet Early Childhood Center and Summer Camp, Cooper City, FL

Jane Tuv, RSJ Engagement Officer, PJ Library, New York

Members of Cohort 8 are the beneficiaries of a unique mid-career fellowship program funded by a private foundation. The Executive M.A. Program in Jewish Education is also currently funded with generous grant support from the Jim Joseph Foundation. The Jim Joseph Foundation has provided a grant to HUC-JIR to increase the number and enhance the quality of Jewish educators working with Jewish youth and young adults through the development of new certificate and degree programs and training and mentoring new and practicing educational professionals.

