Rabbi Dr. Alona Lisitsa Teaches at the Instituto Iberoamericano de Formacion Rabinica Reformista in Buenos Aires

This December, Rabbi Dr. Alona Lisitsa, a member of the faculty at HUC-JIR's Taube Family Campus in Jerusalem, traveled to Buenos Aires to teach at the 5th Kinus of the Instituto Iberoamericano de Formacion Rabinica Reformista, a new beit midrash for Reform rabbis of Latin America led by Rabbi Damian Karo.

Rabbi Lisitsa spent four days of intensive learning with 12 students of the Instituto. She taught about Shabbat in the ancient texts, from the Torah to the Talmuds, Shabbat liturgy, and about the upcoming holiday of Hanukkah.

"It's a great delight to teach people of all ages from all over South America and Spain who are so eager to study and are so committed to the learning of the Torah for its own sake." Rabbi Lisitsa said. "Rabbi Karo and other leaders and supporters of the Institute do incredible work ensuring that the Reform Movement in Latin America gets stronger by finding and educating so many wonderful and knowledgeable leaders. The Reform Movement in South America and the new Instituto face many political and economical challenges. I feel privileged to be one of the first to get there to help and contribute to the Rabbinical School and the renaissance of the Reform Movement. I hope there will be more joint programs and projects of HUC-JIR and the Instituto in the future."

Rabbi Alona Lisitsa followed Dr. Joshua Holo, the Dean of HUC-JIR's Skirball Campus in Los Angeles, who taught at the 4th Kinus of the Instituto in Brazil.