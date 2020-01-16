 Rabbi Dr. Alona Lisitsa Teaches at the Instituto Iberoamericano de Formacion Rabinica Reformista in Buenos Aires - Hebrew Union College - Jewish Institute of Religion
Rabbi Dr. Alona Lisitsa Teaches at the Instituto Iberoamericano de Formacion Rabinica Reformista in Buenos Aires
Thursday, January 16, 2020

Rabbi Dr. Alona Lisitsa in Buenos AiresThis December, Rabbi Dr. Alona Lisitsa, a member of the faculty at HUC-JIR's Taube Family Campus in Jerusalem, traveled to Buenos Aires to teach at the 5th Kinus of the Instituto Iberoamericano de Formacion Rabinica Reformista, a new beit midrash for Reform rabbis of Latin America led by Rabbi Damian Karo. 

Rabbi Lisitsa spent four days of intensive learning with 12 students of the Instituto. She taught about Shabbat in the ancient texts, from the Torah to the Talmuds, Shabbat liturgy, and about the upcoming holiday of Hanukkah.

"It's a great delight to teach people of all ages from all over South America and Spain who are so eager to study and are so committed to the learning of the Torah for its own sake." Rabbi Lisitsa said. Rabbi Dr. Alona Lisitsa in Buenos Aires "Rabbi Karo and other leaders and supporters of the Institute do incredible work ensuring that the Reform Movement in Latin America gets stronger by finding and educating so many wonderful and knowledgeable leaders. The Reform Movement in South America and the new Instituto face many political and economical challenges. I feel privileged to be one of the first to get there to help and contribute to the Rabbinical School and the renaissance of the Reform Movement. I hope there will be more joint programs and projects of HUC-JIR and the Instituto in the future."

Rabbi Alona Lisitsa followed Dr. Joshua Holo, the Dean of HUC-JIR's Skirball Campus in Los Angeles, who taught at the 4th Kinus of the Instituto in Brazil.


Founded in 1875, Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion is North America's leading institution of higher Jewish education and the academic, spiritual, and professional leadership development center of Reform Judaism. HUC-JIR educates leaders to serve North American and world Jewry as rabbis, cantors, educators, and nonprofit management professionals, and offers graduate programs to scholars and clergy of all faiths. With centers of learning in Cincinnati, Jerusalem, Los Angeles, and New York, HUC-JIR's scholarly resources comprise the renowned Klau Library, The Jacob Rader Marcus Center of the American Jewish Archives, museums, research institutes and centers, and academic publications. In partnership with the Union for Reform Judaism and the Central Conference of American Rabbis, HUC-JIR sustains the Reform Movement's congregations and professional and lay leaders. HUC-JIR's campuses invite the community to cultural and educational programs illuminating Jewish heritage and fostering interfaith and multiethnic understanding. www.huc.edu
