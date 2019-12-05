Rabbi Adam Allenberg Appointed Senior Director of Office of Recruitment and Admissions at Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion

HUC-JIR is pleased to announce the promotion of Rabbi Adam Allenberg to the position of Senior Director of the Office of Recruitment and Admissions at the Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion (HUC-JIR), effective January 1, 2020.

As Senior Director, Rabbi Allenberg will bring his creativity, commitment, and expertise to identifying, recruiting, and placing the next generation of transformative leaders for Jewish communities throughout North America and around the world. The Office supports recruitment and admissions for all of HUC-JIR’s professional and graduate schools.

Rabbi Allenberg is responsible for developing and implementing strategy and programming for recruitment and admissions and supervising a team of recruitment professionals committed to bringing the finest students to study at the College-Institute.

Rabbi Allenberg has also been charged with building and supporting a comprehensive approach to job placement and career services across HUC-JIR’s schools and programs. This function, to be built in collaboration with our partners, will bring additional focus to HUC-JIR’s placement efforts as our students go on to serve with distinction as rabbis, cantors, educators, nonprofit professionals, and scholars.

As Senior Director, Rabbi Allenberg will become a member of the President’s Cabinet, joining the Provost, Vice President for Institutional Advancement, Vice President for Program and Business Development, CFO, and Deans of the Cincinnati, Jerusalem, Los Angeles, and New York campuses. He will also work closely with HUC-JIR’s Alumni Engagement department, with a special focus on new graduates who are invaluable to HUC-JIR’s recruitment efforts.

Rabbi Allenberg said, “I am honored to play my part, for the Jewish community and for HUC-JIR, by bringing the next generations of Jewish leaders into a powerful, meaningful, and fulfilling professional life. I could never have had this career without many who guided me along the way, and I am excited to lead a team and engage others who care deeply for our applicants and their futures. Our world is in great need of leadership, and I am grateful to help individuals find their way to leading our communities.”

Rabbi Allenberg joined the National Office of Recruitment and Admissions (NORA) in 2014, and for the past year has led the NORA team spread across HUC-JIR’s campuses and regions of Jewish life. He has fostered a collaborative spirit, promoting effective information sharing, enhancing databases and tracking of recruits, and maintaining strong working relations with HUC-JIR’s administration, faculty, and staff. Over the years he has had significant impact on the department’s summer outreach to Jewish camps and has built strong relationships with other organizations, especially those directed to serving Jewish young adults, with the goal of engaging prospective students for careers as Jewish leaders and scholars.

About Rabbi Adam Allenberg

Adam received his B.A. in Philosophy and Modern Hebrew at the University of Wisconsin, with one year of study at the Hebrew University, and served as a Hillel Scholar and JESNA Lainer Intern in Jewish Education. He received his M.A. in Hebrew Letters, M.A. in Jewish Education, and rabbinical ordination from HUC-JIR in 2007.

Following his ordination, Rabbi Allenberg joined Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills, CA, to serve as rabbi and Program Director. He directed the Roots Collective, a Jewish young adults program focused on the Silicon Valley's growing workforce. In 2009, Rabbi Allenberg was engaged as the Director of Congregational Learning at Temple Emanu-El in Dallas, TX. From leading the movement in garden and life sciences classrooms at the Early Childhood Education Center to their participation in the URJ's Campaign for Youth Engagement, Rabbi Allenberg's time at Temple Emanu-El was marked with conscientious programmatic and cultural change in all of its learning environments.

Throughout his career, Adam has been committed to Jewish summer camp and currently serves as an educator for the Foundation for Jewish Camp’s Cornerstone Fellowship Conference, and has taught at over a dozen camps around the country. An involved teacher and learner in the Jewish sustainability community, Rabbi Allenberg has previously served as the Faculty Dean of the Eco-Village/Kibbutz Machar program at the URJ's Greene Family Camp, a lay leader in Hazon’s Food work, and on the board of Netiya, an LA-based interfaith organization committed to helping houses of faith convert unused and underused land to grow organic food.

Adam and his wife, Lauren Allenberg, are the proud parents of Eitan, Tamar, and Sophia (z"l) and live in Santa Monica, CA.