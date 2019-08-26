Rabbi Ronald M. Segal Inducted to Board of Governors of Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion

Rabbi Ronald M. Segal, Senior Rabbi of Temple Sinai in Atlanta and President of the Central Conference of American Rabbis (CCAR), was inducted to the Board of Governors of Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion (HUC-JIR) at its meeting in New York on June 3, 2019.

HUC-JIR President Andrew Rehfeld, Ph.D. stated, “Rabbi Ron Segal is a distinguished alum who has devoted his career to strengthening his congregation and the Atlanta community. We look forward to benefiting from his wisdom and broad experience as he helps guide our mission of preparing leaders for the Jewish people and the larger world.”

Rabbi Segal joined the Sinai clergy in July 1996 upon rabbinic ordination from HUC-JIR, serving as Assistant and then Associate Rabbi, until he was named the congregation’s third Senior Rabbi in July 2006. As President of the Central Conference of American Rabbis (CCAR), Rabbi Segal leads the international rabbinic organization of the Reform Movement with over 2,100 members.

In addition to serving on HUC-JIR’s Board of Governors, Rabbi Segal also serves on HUC-JIR’s President's Rabbinic Council, the Board of Trustees and the Oversight Committee of the Union for Reform Judaism (URJ), the Reform Leadership Council, the Reform Pension Board, and the Task Force on the Experience of Women in the Rabbinate.

He is a past president of the Southeast region’s association of Reform rabbis and was a founding member of the URJ Camp Coleman Judaic Advisory Committee. Rabbi Segal has served on the boards of several local agencies and institutions, including the Atlanta Rabbinic Association, the American Jewish Committee, Jewish Family & Career Services, the Davis Academy, and the William Breman Jewish Home Advisory Board. Rabbi Segal also initiated and coordinated a training program for Reform Mohelim to serve the Atlanta Jewish community.

Rabbi Segal is an advocate for building bridges of faith and understanding throughout the interfaith and greater Atlanta community. He is an active member of the Sandy Springs Interfaith Clergy Association, an organization he co-founded and chaired for several years. He has served on the boards of the Holy Innocents’ Episcopal School and the Faith Alliance of Metro Atlanta, and he co-chaired interfaith pilgrimages to Israel and to Jordan for Atlanta-area Jews, Christians, and Muslims. Rabbi Segal also co-chaired a Jewish-Presbyterian dialogue group for Atlanta rabbis and ministers, and he participated in the inaugural class of Atlanta's Faith in the City Leadership Institute.

Rabbi Segal participates in Hevraya study and retreat programs through the Institute for Jewish Spirituality, has learned at the Shalom Hartman Institute in Jerusalem, and enjoys the ongoing study of Hebrew and the pursuit of Jewish mindfulness practice. He is an alum of Leadership Atlanta and enjoys opportunities to teach and speak in both religious and civic settings.

Prior to coming to Temple Sinai, Rabbi Segal served as a student rabbi for congregations in Texarkana, TX, Dubuque, IA, and Pine Bluff, AR. He received his rabbinical ordination from HUC-JIR in 1996 and his M.A. in Hebrew Letters in 1995 at the Cincinnati campus of HUC-JIR. He earned his B.A. from Rice University in May 1986.

Rabbi Segal was born and raised in Houston and later Bryan, Texas. He is married to Jill Greenman Segal, and they are the proud parents of two adult sons, Adam and Benjamin.