Rabbi Charles K. Briskin Inducted to Board of Governors of Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion

Rabbi Charles K. Briskin, Senior Rabbi of Shir Ami Bucks County Congregation and leading national social activist, was inducted to the Board of Governors of Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion at its meeting in New York on June 3, 2019.

President Andrew Rehfeld, Ph.D., stated, “Rabbi Chuck Briskin is a distinguished alum who has shared his expertise as a mentor for our rabbinical students. His knowledge and commitment will strengthen our mission as we prepare our students for leadership of the Jewish and larger community.”

Rabbi Briskin has been the senior rabbi of Shir Ami Bucks County Congregation since July 2018. Although born and raised in the Boston area, his rabbinate was rooted in California through 2018. From 2005 - 2018 Rabbi Briskin served Temple Beth El in San Pedro CA, and from 2001 - 2005 he was the associate rabbi of Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills, CA.

Rabbi Briskin brings his passion for social justice, learning and spiritual growth into much of his rabbinate. His leadership has strengthened the congregations he has served through innovative programs that help connect people to one another and to God, through service, study and prayer.

During his years in the Los Angeles area, Rabbi Briskin served as a mentor for second- and third-year rabbinical students in the Aranoff Mentoring Program on HUC-JIR’s Skirball Campus in Los Angeles, and recruited both rabbinical and education interns to work at Temple Beth El. He has been a member of the leadership team for the Rabbinic Alumni Association since 2013, and vice-chair since 2016.

Rabbi Briskin served as the National Co-Chair of the Religious Action Center’s North American Immigrant Justice Campaign. From 2012-2017 he served on the URJ/RAC/CCAR Joint Commission on Social Action. For many years he served on the leadership team of RAC-California focusing on issues related to immigrant rights and criminal justice reform.

Rabbi Briskin, his wife Karen, and two teenaged sons live in Newtown, PA.