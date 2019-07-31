Fostering Teaching Excellence: DeLeT Graduates Six New Leaders for Jewish Day Schools

The Tekkes Siyyum Culminating Ceremony for Cohort 17 of DeLeT – Day School Teachers for a New Generation took place on Friday, July 19 at HUC-JIR’s Jack H. Skirball Campus in Los Angeles. The following six students were members of the graduating cohort: Allie Elbaz; Sarit Klir, who is also receiving the DeLeT L’Ivrit Certificate of Excellence in Hebrew Language Teaching; Geanna Levin; Jonah Phillips; Noah Scheindlin; and Bracha Smith. Watch the recording of DeLeT’s Culminating Ceremony here.

DeLeT, a program of the HUC-JIR Rhea Hirsch School of Education at the Jack H. Skirball Campus in Los Angeles, is dedicated to fostering teaching excellence in Jewish day schools in North America. Students explore teaching and innovation in Jewish day schools and find the path to fulfill their values and goals while making a difference in the lives of children and their families. DeLeT works to help Fellows develop the reflective capacity and the self-understanding necessary for personal and professional growth.

Miriam Heller Stern, Ph.D., National Director, School of Education, stated, "DeLeT is a powerful lever for elevating the quality of teaching in Jewish day schools. We take deep pride in these graduates for their hard work and commitment to enriching Jewish life, one learner at a time."

Lauren Applebaum, Ed.D., DeLeT Director, added, "These six graduates are poised to make a difference in their classrooms, their schools, and the world of education. Jewish day schools across Los Angeles and beyond will be enriched by their commitment to teaching, their dedication to learning, and their desire to change the lives of the students they touch."

Jonah Phillips, a member of Cohort 17, said, "This year has positively changed my life as a teacher and a human being. My cohort was so supportive of each other. I am excited to graduate and move into the future. Thank you DeLeT and HUC-JIR for helping shape the person I am today. I have so much gratitude for what I have learned."

Phillips’ father is HUC-JIR professor Bruce A. Phillips, Ph.D., Professor of Sociology and Jewish Communal Service at HUC-JIR’s Skirball Campus. Also the child of an HUC-JIR faculty member, Noah Scheindlin’s mother is Rabbi Dvora Weisberg, Ph.D., Rabbi Aaron D. Panken Professor of Rabbinics and Director of the School of Rabbinical Studies at the Skirball Campus.

DeLeT participants spend one academic year in a mentored internship teaching in a Jewish day school in Los Angeles, San Diego, or the San Francisco Bay area while they participate in weekly seminars taught by scholars and practitioners in the field of day school education. Additionally, students spend five weeks of the summers before and after the academic year studying on campus. To date, more than 200 day school teachers have participated in DeLeT at HUC-JIR, along with our partner DeLeT program at Brandeis University.

To learn more about DeLeT, visit huc.edu/delet or contact Lauren Applebaum, Ed.D., DeLeT Director, at lapplebaum@huc.edu or 213-765-2162.