Explore the Executive M.A. Program in Jewish Education at Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion with the Six-Week Online Graduate Course Introduction to Jewish Educational Leadership

Take HUC-JIR’s Executive M.A. Program in Jewish Education for a test drive! Registration is now open for Introduction to Jewish Educational Leadership, a two-credit six-week online graduate course taught by Dr. Samuel Joseph and Dr. Adriane Leveen, senior faculty of HUC-JIR’s School of Education. Professionals who successfully complete the course will be invited to apply for Cohort 9 of the Executive M.A. Program.

The Executive M.A. Program is designed for motivated, working Jewish educators with a minimum of five years of experience in a Jewish educational leadership position. This part-time program enables students to continue to live and work in their own communities throughout North America as they apply their graduate studies to their professional lives in real-time. Graduates of the program bring new strategies and thinking to their work, become change agents, and advance their careers.

“At HUC-JIR’s School of Education, we envision educators guiding the Jewish people in weaving Jewish wisdom into creative thinking that strengthens humanity and uplifts society,” stated Dr. Miriam Heller Stern, National Director of the HUC-JIR School of Education. “The Executive M.A. prepares and emboldens mid-career professionals to achieve our mission of preparing top-tier leaders who can bring about a creative Jewish revolution through their work throughout the field of Jewish education and with a wide variety of learners.”

The program offers a rigorous course of study that utilizes the cohort-based approach of many executive M.B.A. programs and high-quality doctoral programs in education. The cohort experience and deeply invested faculty provide the confidence and support structure educators need to take bold risks and succeed. Students come together in person for a series of intensive on-site seminars at HUC-JIR’s campuses in Cincinnati, Jerusalem, Los Angeles, and New York. The cohort learning continues with long-distance courses and mentorship by veterans in the field. With each course, HUC-JIR students deepen their knowledge and strengthen their leadership capacity to transform Jewish education in their own institutions and beyond.

Ben Mazur, a member of the seventh cohort and Director of Youth Engagement at Congregation B’nai B’rith, Santa Barbara, stated, “By the end of our first course I could already feel a refreshed sense of confidence in my work. I gained new perspectives on how teachers and learners can progress towards fulfilling mutual needs, and these perspectives have helped me to shape new processes in my planning and goal-setting.”

Sarah DeWoskin, also a member of the seventh cohort and Director of the Jewish Children’s Museum of South Florida, shared, “I have already become a more confident leader in my Jewish community, gained an invaluable network of professionals around the country, and advanced as a more equipped educator in my work setting.”

HUC-JIR is now accepting applicants to Introduction to Jewish Educational Leadership. The deadline to apply to the online course is September 20, 2019, and it will begin on October 16, 2019. The cost of the course is $350. Thanks to a generous grant from the Jim Joseph Foundation, the program is highly affordable for incoming students in Cohort 9. To apply, please contact Lesley Litman, Ed.D., Director of the Executive M.A. Program in Jewish Education, at llitman@huc.edu. To learn more about the Executive M.A. Program, please visit huc.edu/education/execma.