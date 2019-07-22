Rabbi Joshua Garroway, Ph.D. Named Sol and Arlene Bronstein Professor of Judaeo-Christian Studies and Professor of Early Christianity and Second Commonwealth

Rabbi Joshua Garroway, Ph.D., has been named the Sol and Arlene Bronstein Professor of Judaeo-Christian Studies and promoted to full Professor of Early Christianity and Second Commonwealth at Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion (HUC-JIR) as of July 1, 2019. He joined the HUC-JIR faculty on the Jack H. Skirball Campus in Los Angeles in 2008. Dr. Garroway earned his doctorate from the Religious Studies Department at Yale University in 2008 and was ordained at the Cincinnati campus of HUC-JIR in 2003, following his undergraduate studies at Duke University, where he earned a A.B. in Religion, summa cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa, in 1998.

Dr. Garroway has published two important books: Paul’s Gentile-Jews: Neither Jew nor Gentile, But Both (Palgrave-Macmillan, 2012) and The Beginning of the Gospel: Paul, Philippi, and the Origins of Christianity with Palgrave-Macmillan Press in 2018) and many articles and other publications. In addition to his impressive scholarly productivity, Dr. Garroway co-chaired Symposium 2 in November 2018 with Dr. Wendy Zierler. Dr. Garroway’s collaborative leadership role in this highly successful two-day conference is reflective of his distinguished record of service on behalf of the College-Institute and his investment in bringing scholarship into a wider public sphere. Dr. Garroway has earned a reputation as a dynamic, committed, and skillful teacher both to HUC-JIR students in the various programs on the Skirball campus and to undergraduates at USC through the Louchheim School for Judaic Studies.

Rabbi Andrea Weiss, Ph.D., Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Provost, stated, “Dr. Garroway has earned an international reputation as a top-notch scholar of the New Testament and early Christianity. He is praised for his exegetical skills breadth of knowledge, and creativity. As a rabbinic graduate of the Cincinnati campus and now an esteemed member of the Los Angeles faculty, he brings great honor to the College-Institute and makes a tremendous contribution to our efforts to fulfill our mission with academic excellence and a commitment to training the finest students to lead the Jewish world in the twenty-first century.”