 Dr. Leah Hochman Promoted to Associate Professor of Jewish Thought with Tenure - Hebrew Union College - Jewish Institute of Religion
Monday, July 22, 2019

Dr. Leah Hochman has been promoted to Associate Professor of Jewish Thought with tenure at Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion (HUC-JIR), as of July 1, 2019.
 
Dr. Hochman did her undergraduate work at Pitzer College in Claremont and received her M.A. and Ph.D. in religion and literature from Boston University (BU), where she wrote her dissertation on Moses Mendelssohn’s theories of religion and language. She spent a year in Berlin as a post-doctoral fellow at the Moses Mendelssohn Zentrum and has continued to return to Germany regularly to research and lead study abroad classes. Before coming to HUC-JIR/Los Angeles in 2008, she was Assistant Professor of Religion and Jewish Studies at the University of Florida and taught in the Great Books program at BU. As Director of HUC-JIR’s Louchheim School, she oversees HUC-JIR's broad range of courses that engage the participation of over 600 undergraduate students at the University of Southern California each year. 

Rabbi Andrea Weiss, Ph.D., Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Provost, stated, “Dr. Hochman is not only a stellar scholar of Modern Jewish Intellectual History and Thought, but she has distinguished herself as Director of the Jerome H. Louchheim School for Judaic Studies at University of Southern California. Dr. Hochman is a creative and inspiring teacher, contributing to the formation of future Jewish leaders in a range of programs on the Jack H. Skirball Campus and at USC.”


