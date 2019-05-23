Celebrating Our Zschool Honorary Doctorates

As director of the Zelikow School of Jewish Nonprofit Management, I am uniquely situated to see how our alumni’s individual commitment to leadership strengthens Jewish life and how together their service forms a network for good with global reach. Each year, at graduation time, we celebrate our recent graduates who join us in the endeavor of Jewish nonprofit leadership and repairing the world. We also recognize those alumni who have served the Jewish community with distinction for 25 years by conferring them Doctor of Jewish Nonprofit Management, honoris causa. This year we recognized the exemplary commitment and leadership of:

Michael Lionel Balaban

Mary Baron

Jeffrey M. Bernhardt

Laurie Jayne Earp

Randi M. Dubno Gardner

Deborah Beth Goldberg

Lisa Ann Francine Kaplan

Robert Alan Nosanchuk

Marsha Katz Rothpan

Ilana Beatrice Steinberg

They are an example of excellence and it is an inspiration to serve alongside of them.

As the Zelikow School of Jewish Nonprofit Management celebrates our 50th year of developing professionals who lead the business of Jewish life, we continue a tradition of excellence and innovation rooted in Jewish wisdom. We are proud of you graduates! And, it is a joy to celebrate your achievements and the global impact of your combined effort to build a more perfect world.

With high regard and bechatzlacha!

Erik Ludwig

Director, Zschool