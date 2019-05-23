 Celebrating Our Zschool Honorary Doctorates - Hebrew Union College - Jewish Institute of Religion
Skip to main content
Search Main Menu

You are here

Home » News & Events » Celebrating Our Zschool Honorary Doctorates
Share
Print

Celebrating Our Zschool Honorary Doctorates

Main Content
Thursday, May 23, 2019

As director of the Zelikow School of Jewish Nonprofit Management, I am uniquely situated to see how our alumni’s individual commitment to leadership strengthens Jewish life and how together their service forms a network for good with global reach. Each year, at graduation time, we celebrate our recent graduates who join us in the endeavor of Jewish nonprofit leadership and repairing the world. We also recognize those alumni who have served the Jewish community with distinction for 25 years by conferring them Doctor of Jewish Nonprofit Management, honoris causa. This year we recognized the exemplary commitment and leadership of: 

Michael Lionel Balaban
Mary Baron
Jeffrey M. Bernhardt
Laurie Jayne Earp
Randi M. Dubno Gardner
Deborah Beth Goldberg
Lisa Ann Francine Kaplan
Robert Alan Nosanchuk
Marsha Katz Rothpan
Ilana Beatrice Steinberg

They are an example of excellence and it is an inspiration to serve alongside of them.

As the Zelikow School of Jewish Nonprofit Management celebrates our 50th year of developing professionals who lead the business of Jewish life, we continue a tradition of excellence and innovation rooted in Jewish wisdom. We are proud of you graduates! And, it is a joy to celebrate your achievements and the global impact of your combined effort to build a more perfect world.

With high regard and bechatzlacha!

Erik Ludwig
Director, Zschool


Founded in 1875, Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion is North America's leading institution of higher Jewish education and the academic, spiritual, and professional leadership development center of Reform Judaism. HUC-JIR educates leaders to serve North American and world Jewry as rabbis, cantors, educators, and nonprofit management professionals, and offers graduate programs to scholars and clergy of all faiths. With centers of learning in Cincinnati, Jerusalem, Los Angeles, and New York, HUC-JIR's scholarly resources comprise the renowned Klau Library, The Jacob Rader Marcus Center of the American Jewish Archives, museums, research institutes and centers, and academic publications. In partnership with the Union for Reform Judaism and the Central Conference of American Rabbis, HUC-JIR sustains the Reform Movement's congregations and professional and lay leaders. HUC-JIR's campuses invite the community to cultural and educational programs illuminating Jewish heritage and fostering interfaith and multiethnic understanding. www.huc.edu
Print
Share