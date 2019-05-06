Welcome from Your Co-Chairs

These are exciting times for HUC-JIR and the Zelikow School of Jewish Nonprofit Management. We are excited to welcome Andrew Rehfeld, PhD. as the new President of HUC-JIR. Dr. Rehfeld is an innovative thought leader who will help lead HUC-JIR into the future after the tragic loss of Rabbi Aaron Panken PhD. (z''l). To learn more about Dr. Rehfeld (CLICK HERE). We are excited to work with Dr. Rehfeld to further strengthen HUC-JIR and our alumni engagement initiatives.

The Zschool Alumni Association leadership team has been hard at work to create new opportunities to engage alumni. We are first and foremost excited to bring back our Zschool alumni e-newsletter. This would not have been possible without the leadership of our new Co-Vice Chair, Emily St. Lifer. We hope that you will take a moment and read the articles written by Zschool alumni, learn about the current Zschool graduating class, and check out the new Zschool Job Board. We are also in the process of planning alumni engagement events which will be announced soon.

Our Zschool alumni leadership team is always looking to engage more members of our community. Please contact us if you would like to get involved or have a great idea that we should consider.

Thank you for your support of the Zschool. We are lucky to have such a wonderful alumni community.

Sincerely,

Cassie Weinstock and Ronnel Conn

Zschool Alumni Association Co-Chairs